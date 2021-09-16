Janine Harrison's new book a 'solo woman's travel adventure'

Author and professor Janine Harrison recently published her new book "Turning 50 on El Camino de Santiago: A Solo Woman’s Travel Adventure," and will be doing a reading at a Highland bookstore.
Harrison teaches at Calumet College of St. Joseph in Whiting and American Public University. She is a former Highland Poet Laureate whose previous books include "Weight of Silence," "If We Were Birds" and "An Irish Love Story," which she wrote with Tom and Jean Burns. Married to the novelist Michael Poore and the mother of the artist Jianna Sol, she has served as a reviewer for The Florida Review and a volunteer for the Indiana Writers' Consortium.
She will do a reading and sign books from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23 at Miles Books at 2819 Jewett Ave. in downtown Highland.
"Miles Books feels that writers from the Region are as talented as any other part of the country," owner James Roumbos said. "As such, we make it a point of promoting local authors."
Laura Kiniry, an award-winning journalist for Smithsonian magazine, Atlas Obscura and BBC, heaped praise on Harrison's new travel book.
"With each step, Janine Harrison tackles feelings of loss, forges friendships, and sheds setbacks—all on a laughter-filled journey that’s also chock-full of practical tips," Kiniry said.
In "Turning 50 on El Camino de Santiago," Harrison recounts her journey hiking along the French Way from France into Spain.
She described her travels in the personal narration and gives advice for future travelers looking to walk the Camino, offering tips and tricks throughout the book. Her solo adventure stepped off in St.-Jean-Pied-de-Port.
“Beilari was in the walled-in section of the city—with narrow, medieval cobblestone streets, stone edifice lined—and situated directly on the historic Rue de la Citadelle. The buildings, red and white trimmed, with carved, baroque balconies and overhangs, silently signaled their approval, guided me, as I walked," she wrote. "It was a charming town founded in the 12th century, the old capital of Base-Navarre. And it marked the start of the Camino Frances.”
Harrison was not an avid hiker before she began her European sojourn. She does have a master's degree of fine arts in creative writing.
"Writing and I were grade and high school sweethearts. I majored in English as an undergraduate at three universities and graduated from the one with a creative writing club. Simultaneously, I wrote for an advertising trade magazine for two years. Then, for lack of a better option, I pursued an English M.A. after a gap year spent serving as a speechwriter for an unofficial Taiwanese consulate in Chicago," she said. "I started teaching college English as a graduate student and also won my first award for 'novel-in-progress.' After that, I ghostwrote a memoir, went into academia full time, and read poetry at open mics. Writing stalked me and eight years later, I began my creative writing M.F.A. We’ve been cohabitating ever since. Sometimes, we have pretty tight quarters in our humble abode, since my husband’s words and daughter’s art live with us, too."
She's been writing almost her entire life.
"I was in gifted classes in literature in 4th through 6th grades, and my favorite teacher, Mrs. Arlene Zuiker, at Washington School, in Riverdale, Illinois, sent some of my and a boy, Tracy Lund’s, poetry to the local newspaper, where it was published," she said. "From that point forth, I perceived myself as a poet. Early experiences matter."
The longtime professor also is passionate about teaching.
"If I’m not writing, I’m teaching creative and freelance writing, literature, and linguistics at Calumet College of St. Joseph and American Public University. Writing and teaching stimulate one another, which I absolutely love," she said. "Even more so, I’m a huge student advocate. Life-changing transformations are possible during the college years. I have taught college throughout the Chicagoland area for well over two decades now."
Harrison will sign copies of all her books at Miles Books, including her latest work.
"'Turning 50 on El Camino' is meant to be an accessible, quick read, with bulleted preparation and hiking tips, color photos, drawings, and a map," she said. "Hopefully, readers will find it to be a big thing in a small package."
For more information, call Miles Books at 219-838-8700.