Hammond native Nick Mantis has been working for years on a documentary about the Region's own Jean Shepherd, the legendary radio host, author and humorist who created the timeless holiday classic "A Christmas Story."
Mantis, the host of the long-running "Around the Region" show that's aired on local cable and the internet, hopes to release the long-gestating film that's narrated in Shepherd's own voice using a remix of archival recordings as soon as next summer. He was originally looking to distribute it on PBS since Shepherd hosted "Jean Shepherd's America" on the WGBH Public Broadcasting Network affiliate in Boston, but now has many more options with the rise of streaming services.
The film is close to completion and potentially more marketable after Mantis filmed interviews with two big names: the comedian Jerry Seinfeld and the actor Matthew Broderick.
Seinfeld, whose eponymous show on NBC in the 1990s was one of the most popular sitcoms of all time, has cited Shepherd as one of his main comedic influences and even named a son Shepherd.
Broderick, whose many iconic roles include Ferris Bueller, Simba in the Lion King and Leo Bloom in "The Producers," is the son of James Broderick, who played Shepherd's Old Man in PBS productions of "The Phantom of the Open Hearth" and "The Great American Fourth of July and Other Disasters."
Broderick went on to portray Ralphie Parker as an adult in NBC's live musical version of "A Christmas Story."
Broderick was performing in a Broadway play in New York City when Mantis interviewed him. And he finally got Seinfeld on camera when Seinfeld was in town doing stand-up shows at The Chicago Theatre.
In both cases, Mantis had to use a healthy dose of "Hammond hustle" to interview them about Shep, as he was known to his "Night People" fandom all along the East Coast when he had a late-night show on WOR in New York City.
Mantis became fascinated with Shepherd after Hammond hired him to produce a short film to commemorate the 25th anniversary of "A Christmas Story," which is now run on a marathon every Christmas on TBS. He got the idea of following up with a full-length film on the raconteur, who was a radio star in Cincinnati and New York City who went on to write short stories, books and screenplays.
Seinfeld was one of the original inspirations for Mantis' labor of love. Mantis first met him after driving cross-country on a whim and talking his way into a Jean Shepherd tribute at the Paley Center for Media in New York City.
"The whole thing started with Jerry Seinfeld," Mantis said. "I crashed the party at the Paley Center in 2012 honoring Jean Shepherd. They didn't know who I am. They're sold out with no tickets left. But I have a camera and I stand on the sidewalk in a desperate attempt to get interviews, and one of the sponsors of the night decided to let me in. I, an outsider, got to sit in the front row next to him."
Mantis met Seinfeld and gave his card to the comedian's publicist, hoping to set up an interview later. He pressed for years, putting in requests time and time again without any luck, until Seinfeld was slated to perform a three-night-run at the Chicago Theatre in the November.
"I was persistent because Seinfield was vital to this documentary," Mantis said.
At the Seinfeld camp's request, he booked a room for the interview at the pricey Peninsula Chicago luxury hotel in the Streeterville neighborhood. They talked for 20 minutes about Shepherd, how he saw life, and how comical his observations could be.
Seinfeld expressed his admiration for how "Shepherd had a mind like a closet" and could just "pull things off the shelf" to tell humorous stories on his radio show.
"He thought he was brilliant," Mantis said of Seinfeld's opinion of Shepherd. "In his storytelling he could pull out little tidbits that were often overlooked and weave them into a story."
Seinfeld made the point that Shepherd was more of a humorist than a comedian, noting stand-ups can't allow any silence on stage, while Shepherd could deploy silence for dramatic effect and still hold the audience's rapt attention.
They also discussed the impact Shep had on celebrity fans like Steven Spielberg, Howard Stern and Donald Fagen, of Steely Dan.
"Stephen Speilberg loved 'A Christmas Story,'" Mantis said. "He tried to meet with (Shepherd) once to discuss 'Wonder Years.' It lasted five minutes. It didn't go well."
Mantis sought out celebrity interviews to show Shepherd's wide-reaching influence, and because he thought it would make the film more marketable to potential distributors and more appealing to prospective viewers. He also earlier sat down for a 20-minute interview with Broderick, who he convinced to do an interview after he told his people Seinfeld was part of it.
"It was the Hammond hustle," Mantis said. "But Seinfeld was technically part of it at the time, as he was part of the inspiration and I had the footage of him talking at the Paley Center that was going to be part of the documentary, so I had my butt covered. When (Broderick) came in the the interview he said, 'So I was talking to Jerry this morning' and gave me a look."
Broderick discussed his father portraying the old man and how Jean Shepherd was larger than life. The star-studded documentary also features interviews with magician Penn Jillette and actor Harry Shearer, who Mantis said are "both huge Shepherd fans."
In addition to the celebrity interviews, Mantis has amassed auto reels from more than 400 shows Shepherd recorded, including ones where he talks about Hammond High School football and Chicago White Sox baseball. He also lined up hundreds of pictures and hours of footage from WGBH in Boston.
The documentary will tell Shepherd's life story, outlining his career and accomplishments. It will showcase how the radio host could make a direct connection with listeners that endeared him to a rabid fan base.
"He touched so many people and was able to connect with them in a humorous way," Mantis said. "He was a rock star in his own way. He was more talented than just 'A Christmas Story.' He's been overlooked and it's a shame."
Shepherd died 20 years ago, but Mantis wants to show people why they should still care.
"It has a few nice surprises," he said he said of the documentary. "It's got some new pictures and footage of Shepherd. I'm most proud to say it's narrated by him using archival recordings. What could be better than one of America's best storytellers telling his own life story?"