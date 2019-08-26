Summer has to end sometime.
Portage will host its last big music festival of the summer when Jerica Paliga, Jamrose and Soundz of Santana play Founders Square Park from 3:30-10 p.m. on Sept. 1.
Paliga, a singer-songwriter who performs pop and country music, will play on the Indiana American Water Company Pavilion at the north side of Portage Fire Station No. 3 at 6300 Central Ave. in the final installment of the 2019 Portage Summer Music Series of free concerts.
"Learning to play the guitar at age 15, Jerica was taught by Mike Broccolari, a former member of Herman's Hermits," Portage Township Live Entertainment Association said in a press release. "By 19, Jerica's love for music, creative songwriting, original sound and vocal talent brought her to recording in Nashville with noted professional musicians. At 23, Jerica has just finished her new album, 'Better Than That,' featuring her new single, 'Jerica Paliga,' that is now streaming worldwide."
Jamrose is well-known to Region audiences. The band, which plays rock, pop and soul, is helmed by lead singer Nicole Jamrose-Biter, who rose to fame when she placed third in the USA Network show "Nashville Star."
"Nicole Jamrose Band can energize any crowd with pop, serenade a sweet love song, and everything in between," the PTLEA said in the release. "It's a show that features a variety of songs and an atmosphere that makes you want to dance."
Another Region staple, Soundz of Santana covers the legendary guitarist Carlos Santana, whose many hits include "Woodstock" and "Supernatural."
People are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, umbrellas and picnic baskets. They also can buy food from food trucks that include Da Portable Rican, Fresh Express Burgers and Diamond Dogs and Pizza. Clancy's also will have a beer and wine tent with libations available for purchase.
Attendees can bring donations of non-perishable food or paper products for the Portage Food Pantry and Gabriel's Horn Women's Homeless Shelter, but it's not required.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, call 219-762-3300 or visit portagemusic.com.