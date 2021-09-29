Jessi & The Fizz to play First Friday in Miller

Jessi & The Fizz will take the stage on Lake Street on First Friday in Miller.

Businesses and art galleries all along the Lake Street commercial district will open their doors and welcome in the public during the monthly event on Friday night.

The new band will perform a free show from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Nelson Algren 616 Sound Stage at 616 S. Lake St.

"Jessi & The Fizz is a fun and bubbly new band playing top hits and classics covering a wide range of music from Lady Gaga to the Beatles and lots in between," the Miller Citizens Corporation said in a press release. "Band members are all very experienced and hail from other well-known bands such as Nawty, Jamrose Band, Echoes of Pompeii, Nick Danger Band to name a few."

Jessi & The Fizz has recently performed at Fox Pointe in Lansing and Ciao Bella in Schererville. It has upcoming gigs Saturday at 11 a.m. County Line Orchard in Hobart, at 6 p.m. Oct. 9 at Wickedly Whiting Fest and at 8 p.m. Oct. 15 at Duffy's Place in Valparaiso.

It's fronted by singer Jessica Lopez Schmidt, who's played with Mr. Funnyman and Echoes of Pompeii.