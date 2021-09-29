 Skip to main content
Jessi & The Fizz to play First Friday in Miller
The gates of the Nelson Algren 616 Sound Stage in Miller are shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Jessi & The Fizz will take the stage on Lake Street on First Friday in Miller.

Businesses and art galleries all along the Lake Street commercial district will open their doors and welcome in the public during the monthly event on Friday night.

The new band will perform a free show from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Nelson Algren 616 Sound Stage at 616 S. Lake St.

"Jessi & The Fizz is a fun and bubbly new band playing top hits and classics covering a wide range of music from Lady Gaga to the Beatles and lots in between," the Miller Citizens Corporation said in a press release. "Band members are all very experienced and hail from other well-known bands such as Nawty, Jamrose Band, Echoes of Pompeii, Nick Danger Band to name a few."

Jessi & The Fizz has recently performed at Fox Pointe in Lansing and Ciao Bella in Schererville. It has upcoming gigs Saturday at 11 a.m. County Line Orchard in Hobart, at 6 p.m. Oct. 9 at Wickedly Whiting Fest and at 8 p.m. Oct. 15 at Duffy's Place in Valparaiso.

It's fronted by singer Jessica Lopez Schmidt, who's played with Mr. Funnyman and Echoes of Pompeii.

Michael Young plays keyboard, guitar and percussion and sings. He has played with Survivor of "Eye of the Tiger" fame, Nicole Jamrose, History’s End, Dick Diamond and the Dusters and Nawty, sometimes appearing as a solo artist in a variety of venues.

Brian Smolar, who's played with The Situation, Jamrose, Hey Jimmy and Retropolitan, plays bass and sings. Steve Termini, who learned guitar at Front Porch Music in Valparaiso at the age of 8, plays guitar and sings.

Craig Cutler, who's performed with Cowboy Helmet, BAM, That's What She Said, The Midnight Ramblers, Evenflow, Bonfire, Jamrose and The Nashville Panic, keeps the beat on drums. He has played The Metro, Cobra Lounge and Cubby Bear in Chicago and performed as part of an opening act for national touring groups like Molly Hatchet and Montgomery Gentry.

Drinks will be available from Thumbs Up next to the 616 Sound Stage.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more.

