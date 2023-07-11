On this week’s show, Pastor Greg Lee of Suncrest Christian Church in St. John joins us in the studio to examine the gospel about Jesus Christ and why too many Christians don’t act Christ-like in their daily lives.
“If you look at who Jesus had his harshest words for, it was for religious people who were harsh to people who were on the margins,” Lee tells Jerry, who's been on the margins of spirituality for decades.
True believers in Jesus don’t need a “secondary plan” for salvation and eternal life, Lee says. They need to follow the actions and behavior of Jesus Christ.
“Followers of Jesus - church people - tend to forget that following Jesus is the way to get to heaven. But they’ve somehow constructed a different way in their mind by beating people into it, or convincing people about it, or telling people they’re wrong," Lee says.
We hope you join us for a candid conversation - not a sermon - about faith, redemption, conviction and forgiveness. Also, how to demonstrate grace and mercy with a species that instinctively seeks justice.
About the show
“She Said, He Said" with co-hosts Jerry Davich and Karen Davich unpacks all the baggage about relationships, couples and issues between the sexes (and the ex’s). “Because there’s a lot to unpack,” Karen says.
The dangers of online dating. The fun of flirting. Blended families. Difficult in-laws. Connecting after arguments. First kisses and final divorces. You name it, they’ll unpack it on “She Said, He Said.”
All episodes are now available for viewing at NWI.com or to listen on your favorite platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google and Audacy. Subscribe to not miss any new episodes.
The couple's podcast is sponsored by Times Media Co. and Lee Enterprises. It's recorded each week at CreataSpacePlace studios in Hobart, Indiana, with local guests in the studio and timeless topics on the table.
