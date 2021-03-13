'Jewel of the Nile' stars at CVPA's dinner and movie event

Another cinematic adventure awaits in Munster next weekend.
The Center for Visual and Performing Arts will present its Dinner and a Movie event on March 19. The 1985 film "Jewel of the Nile" will be screened and a special dinner themed to the movie will be created by Trama Catering.
Author Catherine Lanigan, who wrote the book "Jewel of the Nile," will make an appearance to do a Q & A with the audience after the showing of the film.
Lanigan, who lives in LaPorte, said she looks forward to making a return appearance to CVPA for this event. She appeared at a past Dinner and Movie night to discuss "Romancing the Stone."
"It's such a beautiful venue," Lanigan said about CVPA. "And I always enjoy talking to the audience."
Lanigan, who was born in LaPorte, also wrote the book for "Romancing the Stone" and has written more than 50 books. She's the author of "The Sweetest Heart," which was made into a film by Hallmark in 2018. Among other books Lanigan has penned are "Angel Watch: Goosebumps, Signs, Dreams and Other Divine Nudges” and "Divine Nudges: Tales of Angelic Intervention."
The author said "Jewel of the Nile" took about six weeks to write. Actor and producer Michael Douglas requested that she write the book for the film. She also had been requested to write the book for "Romancing the Stone" and was sent around the world to help promote it. The author's pen name for the books is Joan Wilder.
"By that time I bought a computer," Lanigan said, about working on "Jewel of the Nile." The book for "Romancing the Stone" had been written on a manual typewriter with correcting tape.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the March 19 "Jewel of the Nile" event. Dinner begins at 6 p.m., with the movie shown at 7 p.m. A 30-minute Q&A with Lanigan follows.
The themed menu that evening features Lentil Soup; Tilapia Vera Cruz or Chicken Breast a la Franchise aka Epicurean with Sherry Cream Sauce; Mediterranean Couscous; Yellow and Green Summer Squash; Pita Bread; and Fresh Fruit in a martini glass with Chantilly Yogurt Sauce.
In keeping with pandemic precautions, Lanigan will be unable to sign copies of her books. But she will be giving one of her "Angel" books to each person who attends the event.
Tickets for Dinner and Movie are $40 plus tax. Call 219-836-1930 ext. 2 to purchase tickets.
Masks must be worn. There will be socially distant seating at tables in the ballroom. Visit cvpa.org for more information.