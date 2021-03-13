'Jewel of the Nile' stars at CVPA's dinner and movie event

Another cinematic adventure awaits in Munster next weekend.

The Center for Visual and Performing Arts will present its Dinner and a Movie event on March 19. The 1985 film "Jewel of the Nile" will be screened and a special dinner themed to the movie will be created by Trama Catering.

Author Catherine Lanigan, who wrote the book "Jewel of the Nile," will make an appearance to do a Q & A with the audience after the showing of the film.

Lanigan, who lives in LaPorte, said she looks forward to making a return appearance to CVPA for this event. She appeared at a past Dinner and Movie night to discuss "Romancing the Stone."

"It's such a beautiful venue," Lanigan said about CVPA. "And I always enjoy talking to the audience."

Lanigan, who was born in LaPorte, also wrote the book for "Romancing the Stone" and has written more than 50 books. She's the author of "The Sweetest Heart," which was made into a film by Hallmark in 2018. Among other books Lanigan has penned are "Angel Watch: Goosebumps, Signs, Dreams and Other Divine Nudges” and "Divine Nudges: Tales of Angelic Intervention."