Jewel-Osco bagger's act of kindness to senior citizen goes viral

Just wanted to help

The woman was thankful and started fishing through her purse for coins to give him change.

"I told her I wasn't doing this to get paid or reimbursed," he said. "I just want to help you."

Edwards was photographed without his knowledge and didn't even have a Facebook account until he learned he was splashed all over it. After the post went viral, he has become a bit of a celebrity at work.

"It's been crazy. People have been congratulating me at work like I'm a superstar or famous now, so that's kind of fun," he said. "It's gotten a lot of attention. People said it says a lot about my character, that I was raised right, that I have a good heart, all these heartwarming things about me."

He's a senior at Merrillville High School and is currently seeking scholarships for college. He wants to go on to medical school to become a pediatrician.

"I really enjoy children, and have a younger nephew I love to spend time with," he said. "I want to go into a profession that helps others. My mom's a nurse, and I always admired that fact. My mom's my inspiration."

His mother, Michelle Ward, said she wasn't surprised to learn about her son's selfless deed.