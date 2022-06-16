Jimmy O. Yang to perform comedy at Hard Rock Live

Comedian Jimmy O. Yang, known for his film and television acting, will perform a stand-up set at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

Yang, who has starred in the HBO series "Silicon Valley" and the film "Crazy Rich Asians," will take the stage on Sept. 9 at Hard Rock Live at 5400 W. 29th Ave. in Gary. Doors open at 7 p.m.

“Jimmy O. Yang is an actor, stand-up comedian, writer and producer who is known for his starring roles in 'Love Hard' and 'Space Force' (where he was also a writer), as well as his breakout roles in 'Crazy Rich Asians' and 'Silicon Valley,'” Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. “Jimmy's debut comedy special 'Good Deal' premiered on Amazon Prime in 2021 and has since become some of the most viewed stand-up comedy clips online.”

He’s a Hong Kong native who moved to Los Angeles when he was a teen before embarking on a career in standup, which led to acting roles.

“His first big break came on HBO's Emmy-nominated series 'Silicon Valley' as the scene-stealer Jian Yang in 2014,” Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. “In 2017, he made a dramatic turn as Dun Meng in his theatrical debut in the highly acclaimed 'Patriots Day.' Shortly after, he played the memorable Bernard Tai in Jon Chu's global phenomenon 'Crazy Rich Asians.'”

He wrote the book “How To American: An Immigrant's Guide to Disappointing Your Parent.” He also helps run the production company Crab Club Inc., which produced the upcoming film “Easter Sunday” in partnership with Steven Spielberg at Amblin.

Tickets to the 21+ show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 17. It’s a seated show with tickets that cost $44 to $74.

All seats are reserved.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.