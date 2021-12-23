Jingle Johns rap Lil' Jon for Christmas this year with help from Kool-Aid Man

Service Sanitation's Jingle Johns are again ringing in the holiday season by spreading Christmas cheer.

The Gary-based company does an annual holiday light show featuring porta potties singing Christmas carols. This year's The Lil' JingleJohns Christmas Special is a cover of Lil' Jon's "All I Really Want for Christmas."

Porta Paul, Carl Can, Buddy Blue, and Linda Loo rap about the many things they'd like for Christmas this year with a guest appearance by the Kool-Aid Man, who belts a version of "Jingle Bells" with his signature "oh yeah" catchphrase.

The portable toilet rental company at 135 Blaine St. in Gary supplies its signature blue porta potties at many big events like Lollapalooza, the Chicago Marathon and the Indianapolis 500. The porta potties, a staple at many construction sites across Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland, have been singing Christmas classics for years.

Marketing Manager Stevie "Dee" Dykstra came up with the idea of singing porta potties instead of a traditional Christmas card to customers in 2013. Service Sanitation synchronized 40 porta potties to a Trans-Siberian Orchestra song for a video that originally was just a light show.