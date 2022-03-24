Joan Jett and The Blackhearts to play Hammond's Horseshoe Casino

Do you love rock 'n' roll?

Rock legend Joan Jett will play Hammond's Horseshoe Casino this spring.

Joan Jett and The Blackhearts will perform at The Venue in the casino at 777 Casino Center Drive in north Hammond near the Chicago border at 8 p.m. May 28. The band is stopping by as part of a national tour.

"After forming her band the Blackhearts in 1979, with whom Jett has become a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, she has had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics 'Bad Reputation,' 'I Love Rock 'N' Roll,' and 'I Hate Myself For Loving You,'" the Hammond Horseshoe Casino said in a press release. "After all these years, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts continue touring the globe with headlining shows alongside fellow rock legends, entertaining crowds with her unique brand of rock 'n roll."

Jett, who has been called "the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll," "the godmother of punk," and "the original Riot Grrrl," previously founded the Runaways, known for the hit "Cherry Bomb." Academy Award nominee Kristen Stewart played Jett in the 2010 film biopic "The Runaways."

She went on to have a commercially and critically successful solo career. Her other hits over the years include "Crimson and Clover," "Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah)," "Light of Day," and "Dirty Deeds."

Her songs have appeared on the soundtrack to "Days of Thunder," Sunday Night Football, the NCAA Women's Final Four and Wrestlemania.

Jett has repeatedly toured the world, performing with groups like Nirvana, Aerosmith, Green Day, the Who, Def Leppard and Motley Crue.

Tickets start at $44.50.

For more information, visit https://www.caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond/shows.

