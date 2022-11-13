John Cain presents an annual storytelling tradition

It's time once again for a holiday favorite.

John Cain, director emeritus of South Shore Arts and Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra, will present his 29th annual Holiday Reading on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster.

This year's theme for the reading will be "What Would Jackie Do?: A History of Christmas At The White House" and will highlight the history of the decorations and other festivities during the holiday season.

Cain will lend his classic wit to the reading. "I have to have humor," he said. It'll be a little racy and a little controversial. It has to be entertaining," Cain said, laughing.

He said the theme for this year's event was sparked by research he and his late friend Jim West did on Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis a few years back. It was also influenced by Simon Doonan's stories featured on The Moth Radio Hour.

"Jackie Kennedy was the first one to have a theme for Christmas (decor) at The White House," Cain said, adding he'll be tracing that history from the time of Jackie to more current days.

Cain said he's happy to continue doing this event, which he called not only a fundraiser but a "friend raiser" for South Shore Arts.

"I love doing this," he said.

"People have told me it kicks off the Christmas season for them every year," Cain said.

Cain's first reading, in 1994, starred "A Christmas Memory" by Truman Capote. Other readings through the years have included "Don We Now Our Gay Apparel," "A Politically Correct Holiday Reading" from James Finn Garner, "Why I Love Christmas" by John Waters and "Gnome for the Holidays," compiled by Cain.

FYI: Tickets for the reading are $50; $45 for members of South Shore Arts. Cocktail hour begins at 11 a.m. with lunch at noon and reading to follow. Visit southshoreartsonline.org for more information. Tickets may still be purchased on Monday, Nov. 14.