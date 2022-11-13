 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John Cain presents an annual storytelling tradition

  • 0
John Cain

John Cain is pictured.

 Photo by Bridget Covert

It's time once again for a holiday favorite.

John Cain, director emeritus of South Shore Arts and Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra, will present his 29th annual Holiday Reading on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster.

This year's theme for the reading will be "What Would Jackie Do?: A History of Christmas At The White House" and will highlight the history of the decorations and other festivities during the holiday season.

Cain will lend his classic wit to the reading. "I have to have humor," he said. It'll be a little racy and a little controversial. It has to be entertaining," Cain said, laughing.

He said the theme for this year's event was sparked by research he and his late friend Jim West did on Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis a few years back. It was also influenced by Simon Doonan's stories featured on The Moth Radio Hour.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

"Jackie Kennedy was the first one to have a theme for Christmas (decor) at The White House," Cain said, adding he'll be tracing that history from the time of Jackie to more current days.

Cain said he's happy to continue doing this event, which he called not only a fundraiser but a "friend raiser" for South Shore Arts.

"I love doing this," he said.

"People have told me it kicks off the Christmas season for them every year," Cain said.

Cain's first reading, in 1994, starred "A Christmas Memory" by Truman Capote. Other readings through the years have included "Don We Now Our Gay Apparel," "A Politically Correct Holiday Reading" from James Finn Garner, "Why I Love Christmas" by John Waters and "Gnome for the Holidays," compiled by Cain.

FYI: Tickets for the reading are $50; $45 for members of South Shore Arts. Cocktail hour begins at 11 a.m. with lunch at noon and reading to follow. Visit southshoreartsonline.org for more information. Tickets may still be purchased on Monday, Nov. 14.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: “Good Night Oppy”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts