JOSEPH S. PETE: My brother appears in three Oscar-nominated films this year

For as long as I can remember, my brother Tom Pete has had a love of television and movies.
His passion is deep and varied: he appreciates critically acclaimed classics, indie films, blockbusters, action flicks and B movies. Fondly remembered by many as a sarcastic and wise-cracking class clown at Highland High School, he particularly relishes joking around about movies — even ones he likes.
Growing up in Highland, I remember us jokingly coming up with a number of increasingly comical premises for a sequel to the "Die Hard" submarine knockoff "Under Siege" that culminated with a pitch for a movie about an unassuming janitor who was secretly ex-Special Forces and had to take out multiple terrorists to fight his way out of a Porta Potty.
He still loves both craftsmanship and dreck. During a recent return home for Christmas, he heaped praise on the Safdie Brothers' "Uncut Gems" predecessor "Good Time" and enthusiastically recounted the incoherent plot of the nonsensical low-budget 1980 film "Christmas Evil," which places a killer Santa in a gritty 1970s auteur-like film about a deeply alienated man before incongruously ending with his van magically flying off to the moon with "Merry Christmas to all" overlaid on the final freeze frame.
A few years back, my brother moved out to New York City on a whim and discovered he could get work as an extra or background actor in TV and film. Now splitting his time between New York and Los Angeles, he's gone on to work on movies like "John Wick II," "The Girl on the Train" and Stephen Spielberg's "The Post," working on the same film set as Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks. He's filmed TV shows like "Impractical Jokers," "Blue Bloods," "The Goldbergs," "Blunt Talk," "Disjointed," "The Big Bang Theory," "Young Sheldon," and the revival of "Gilmore Girls."
Tom appeared as a regular background actor on the first season of Amazon Prime's "Good Girls Revolt" and nearly appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Captain Marvel" as a government employee, until filmmakers decided to cut the scene in which he was supposed to walk down an underground tunnel while Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson drove into a secret underground military base.
He might spend days or weeks shooting a movie, but there's no guarantee he'll ever appear in the finished film. As an extra, he might be one of a thousand people in an anonymous crowd.
Nonetheless, I and the rest of our proud family religiously watch what he's appeared in with a hand hovering on the remote, ready to pause and take a screenshot. It's always a delight when he gets a few seconds of screen time, such as when he's cheering the wrestlers in the crowd on Netflix's "Glow" or sitting behind Steve Carell in an airport in the trailer for "Beautiful Boy."
He had an incredible run in 2019, appearing on screen in movies made by some of the most acclaimed directors of all time and in three of the Golden Globe nominees for Best Motion Picture: "The Irishman," "Dolemite Is My Name" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."
"'Dolomite Is My Name' got robbed," he said.
Tom appears on screen, laughing heartily, behind Eddie Murphy and Tituss Burgess of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" fame in the Rudy Ray Moore biopic that he describes as "pretty darn good." It's the scene in a largely white movie theater where Murphy's character realizes he should make movies targeted to black audiences.
"As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be Axel Foley," my brother said. "And to have people ask you 'Was that you sitting behind Eddie Murphy in that movie?' and you're like 'yeah.' It's pretty swell."
My brother also has appeared as an extra in three of the Academy Award nominees for Best Picture: “The Irishman,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and "Ford v Ferrari." As a longtime fan, he was overjoyed to work on the set of a Quentin Tarantino movie.
He portrays a film crew member in the background while Bruce Lee gives a speech before throwing down with Brad Pitt's Cliff Booth, a role for which Pitt won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor and for which he's nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.
"I saw 'Pulp Fiction' when I was 11 years old," my brother said. "I also used to own 'The Chinese Connection' and 'Enter the Dragon' on VHS. I always knew that someday I would be in a movie with Bruce Lee. Seriously though, to get to work on a Tarantino movie is something I never thought could happen. If you consider yourself a movie fan, you need to understand that Tarantino has seen every movie you ever saw, and several more, even some foreign ones. The guy loves movies and probably making them even more, and you can feel it when you're on his set."
As a professional background actor, my brother does not get star-struck. But sometimes he can't help but to be impressed.
"And seeing Tyler Durden and Snake Plissken in front of you is pretty wacky," he said. "Like, Walt Disney's dying words were 'Kurt Russell' and now I'm watching Kurt Russell go through the breakfast line. Wacky."
(Author's note: Some maintain Kurt Russell was Disney's last written or spoken word while others say that's just urban legend.)
My brother appeared before even more legends of the silver screen in "The Irishman," in which he portrayed a reporter interviewing Al Pacino's Jimmy Hoffa in the Oscar Best Picture nominee. He is often cast as a reporter and I like to joke that he gets all his inspiration from me.
He said it was incredible to work on a Martin Scorsese film with such a star-studded cast.
"I'll give an analogy for the sports fans out there: imagine you're at a party and someone introduces you to the '85 Bears," he said. "Scorsese is Ditka, Jim McMahon is DeNiro, and William 'The Refrigerator' Perry is Joe Pesci. Then they introduce you to Michael Jordan, who is the Godfather, Al Pacino. Then Harvey Keitel starts rapping 'The Superbowl Shuffle.' Then your head blows up. That's what it was like working on 'The Irishman.'"
He also portrayed a French spectator in the 24 Hours of Le Mans Race in "Ford v Ferrari," which starred Christian Bale, Matt Damon and Chicago's own Tracy Letts, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright who played Henry Ford II.
"It was 'Good Will Hunting' and 'American Psycho' actors directed by the guy who directed 'Cop Land,'" my brother said. "And amazing, fast cars driven by insane stuntmen. I enjoyed my time."
He's not quite sure how he ended up in so many movies nominated for best picture for both the Oscars and Golden Globes last year, other than just serendipity.
"People get struck by lightning over and over again all the time right? Just a case of right place at the right time, I guess," he said. "I was in New York in late 2017 and early 2018 when 'The Irishman' was filming and then in Los Angeles from spring to fall of 2018. 'Dolomite Is My Name' was filming early summer, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' was filming mid to late summer and 'Ford v Ferrari' was filming in the fall. And I have a great call-in service, and have been booked by some great casting agencies."
Persistence played a large part.
"In my business a lot of the work is day to day, so almost every day, you're looking for a new job," he said. "It's just a matter of apply, apply, apply. And then when you do get work, being on time, presentable, and professional. You build a reputation with casting agencies as someone who they can rely will show up, do exactly what's asked of them, and be respectful. It's just about always trying, over and over, and then getting hit by lightning over and over."
The Oscar and other award nominations for films he worked on don't mean as much as just getting the opportunity to work with and be around legends of the silver screen, he said.
"As an extra you don't really think about awards, since there are no awards for extras," my brother said. "I don't really think about that stuff. To me the real prize is just to be able to work on Tarantino and Scorsese movies, movies from directors whom I've been watching their movies over and over since I was a kid."