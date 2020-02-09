JOSEPH S. PETE: My brother appears in three Oscar-nominated films this year

"As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be Axel Foley," my brother said. "And to have people ask you 'Was that you sitting behind Eddie Murphy in that movie?' and you're like 'yeah.' It's pretty swell."

My brother also has appeared as an extra in three of the Academy Award nominees for Best Picture: “The Irishman,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and "Ford v Ferrari." As a longtime fan, he was overjoyed to work on the set of a Quentin Tarantino movie.

He portrays a film crew member in the background while Bruce Lee gives a speech before throwing down with Brad Pitt's Cliff Booth, a role for which Pitt won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor and for which he's nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

"I saw 'Pulp Fiction' when I was 11 years old," my brother said. "I also used to own 'The Chinese Connection' and 'Enter the Dragon' on VHS. I always knew that someday I would be in a movie with Bruce Lee. Seriously though, to get to work on a Tarantino movie is something I never thought could happen. If you consider yourself a movie fan, you need to understand that Tarantino has seen every movie you ever saw, and several more, even some foreign ones. The guy loves movies and probably making them even more, and you can feel it when you're on his set."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}