Journeyman Distillery to bring back its spring artisan market

Journeyman Distillery just across the state line in Southwest Michigan is bringing back its spring artisan market, which will feature handmade goods from local artisans and signature cocktails showcasing its whiskeys and other spirits.

The distillery at 109 Generation Drive in Three Oaks, which is known for its organic, kosher and award-winning spirits, will hold the artisan market from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 10 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 11 in Southwest Michigan's Harbor Country.

"We’ve curated an amazing group of makers for this year’s Journeyman Distillery’s Spring Artisan Market," owner Bill Welter said. "We’ve been celebrating the art of making since 2012, with a wide variety of, the best of the best, local and handcrafted goods —from the featured art, accessories, and gourmet goods, to the organic grain-to-bottle spirits that go into each cocktail."

More than 70 vendors, including many new ones, will sell handcrafted wares in Journeyman's historic Featherbone corset factory, where buggy whips also were once made. Makers will sell jewelry, ceramics, art, health and beauty items, photography, home decor and gourmet food.