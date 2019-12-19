There's more than one way to be jolly.
Chase a glass of artisan whisky with some belly laughs after Christmas next week.
Three stand-up comics will take the stage next week at Journeyman Distillery at 109 Generations Drive in Three Oaks in Southwest Michigan, just across the state line. The "Comedy on the Rocks" stand-up show will take place at the distillery's Still Room at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27.
"December’s Comedy on the Rocks line-up includes featured performer, Pat Sievert. Sievert's charming delivery and quirky observations gave him a win at the 2019 Funniest Person in Grand Rapids Competition—and an opportunity to perform at comedy festivals across the country," Journeyman Distillery said in a press release. "The headliner for this night of laughs is Rob Christensen. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Christensen’s style of self-reflective humor is informed by his urban experiences as a graffiti artist, raver, and former U.S. Air Force Sergeant. He has a new stand-up special produced by Wanda Sykes and has performed on Comedy Central's 'This is Not Happening' and Last Comic Standing."
The emcee for the evening at the distillery, located in a historic former buggy whip and corset factory, is Journeyman's own Maxwell Tidey.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
"The man behind ‘Comedy on the Rocks,’ Max has worked alongside national touring comics from across the country, bringing a fresh and charming energy to the stage," Journeyman said in a press release.
The comedians will perform in front of a large glass window with views of the glistening copper stills where the Harbor Country distillery makes its award-winning grain-to-glass whiskeys and spirits.
Tickets are $20 per person and cocktails are available for purchase.
Close
Keiko Postma dips bottles of Featherbone Bourbon into wax at Journeyman Distillery and Staymaker restaurant in Three Oaks, Mich., on Wednesday.
Keiko Postma dips bottles of Featherbone Bourbon into wax at Journeyman Distillery and Staymaker restaurant in Three Oaks, Mich., on Wednesday.
The new Staymaker restaurant at the Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks, Mich., on Wednesday.
Bartender Zach McGee makes a Manhattan at the new Staymaker restaurant at the Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks, Mich., on Wednesday.
Mash tanks, fermenters, and still at the Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks, Michigan.
A Manhattan at the new Staymaker restaurant at the Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks, Mich., on Wednesday.
A barrel of Featherbone Bourbon at Journeyman Distillery and Staymaker restaurant in Three Oaks, Mich., on Wednesday.
The new Staymaker restaurant at the Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks, Mich., on Wednesday.
A barrel of Featherbone Bourbon at Journeyman Distillery and Staymaker restaurant in Three Oaks, Mich., on Wednesday.
The new Staymaker restaurant at the Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks, Mich., on Wednesday.
Saute cook Anna Gutierrez works in the kitchen at Staymaker restaurant at the Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks, Mich., on Wednesday.
A label is placed on a bottle of Featherbone Bourbon at Journeyman Distillery and Staymaker restaurant in Three Oaks, Mich., on Wednesday.
Bartender Zach McGee makes a cocktail at the new Staymaker restaurant at the Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks, Mich., on Wednesday.
The event space at Journeyman Distillery and Staymaker restaurant in Three Oaks, Mich., on Wednesday.
Wax dries on bottles of Featherbone Bourbon at Journeyman Distillery and Staymaker restaurant in Three Oaks, Mich., on Wednesday.
A Manhattan at the new Staymaker restaurant at the Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks, Mich., on Wednesday.
The Journeyman Distillery and Staymaker restaurant in Three Oaks, Mich., on Wednesday.
The brand new mash tanks, fermenters, and still at the Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks, Mich., on Wednesday.
Bartender Zach McGee makes a Staymaker cocktail with rosemary at the new Staymaker restaurant at the Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks, Mich., on Wednesday.
The bar at the Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks, Mich., on Wednesday.
Keiko Postma dips bottles of Featherbone Bourbon into wax at Journeyman Distillery and Staymaker restaurant in Three Oaks, Mich., on Wednesday.
Keiko Postma dips bottles of Featherbone Bourbon into wax at Journeyman Distillery and Staymaker restaurant in Three Oaks, Mich., on Wednesday.
The new Staymaker restaurant at the Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks, Mich., on Wednesday.
Bartender Zach McGee makes a Manhattan at the new Staymaker restaurant at the Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks, Mich., on Wednesday.
Mash tanks, fermenters, and still at the Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks, Michigan.
A Manhattan at the new Staymaker restaurant at the Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks, Mich., on Wednesday.
A barrel of Featherbone Bourbon at Journeyman Distillery and Staymaker restaurant in Three Oaks, Mich., on Wednesday.
The new Staymaker restaurant at the Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks, Mich., on Wednesday.
A barrel of Featherbone Bourbon at Journeyman Distillery and Staymaker restaurant in Three Oaks, Mich., on Wednesday.
The new Staymaker restaurant at the Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks, Mich., on Wednesday.
Saute cook Anna Gutierrez works in the kitchen at Staymaker restaurant at the Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks, Mich., on Wednesday.
A label is placed on a bottle of Featherbone Bourbon at Journeyman Distillery and Staymaker restaurant in Three Oaks, Mich., on Wednesday.
Bartender Zach McGee makes a cocktail at the new Staymaker restaurant at the Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks, Mich., on Wednesday.
The event space at Journeyman Distillery and Staymaker restaurant in Three Oaks, Mich., on Wednesday.
Wax dries on bottles of Featherbone Bourbon at Journeyman Distillery and Staymaker restaurant in Three Oaks, Mich., on Wednesday.
A Manhattan at the new Staymaker restaurant at the Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks, Mich., on Wednesday.
The Journeyman Distillery and Staymaker restaurant in Three Oaks, Mich., on Wednesday.
The brand new mash tanks, fermenters, and still at the Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks, Mich., on Wednesday.
Bartender Zach McGee makes a Staymaker cocktail with rosemary at the new Staymaker restaurant at the Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks, Mich., on Wednesday.
The bar at the Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks, Mich., on Wednesday.