Journeyman Distillery to release what Esquire calls 'the best whiskey in Michigan'

Journeyman Distillery just across the state line in Harbor Country plans to drop what Esquire Magazine describes as “Best Whiskey in Michigan” on May 24.
Its Kissing Cousins is Featherbone Bourbon aged in wine barrels for a blend of whiskey and wine.
"This limited batch craft spirit has all the character of Journeyman's award-winning Featherbone Bourbon, with deep, earthy notes gained from an extra finish in wine barrels sourced from nearby Dablon Vineyards," Journeyman Distillery said in a news release. "Kissing Cousins is a single-distillation from 70% organic corn, 25% organic wheat and 5% organic rye — ready to be enjoyed today or saved for a special occasion."
The distillery at 109 Generation Drive in downtown Three Oaks, Michigan, will do its annual release of the bourbon that was aged for one year in white oak barrels and then split between Pinot Noir and Chardonnay barrels to be aged for a second year. The artisan distiller then blended the bourbon back together and cut it to 90 proof.
It's available only at the distillery tasting room in a former corset and buggy whip factory just off the first Interstate 92 exit when you cross the Michigan state line.
"Available in 375 and 750ml bottles at Journeyman Distillery's Three Oaks tasting room, this local, crosstown classic is eagerly awaited by fans of whiskey and summer," Journeyman Distillery said in a press release. "When it’s gone, you can kiss it goodbye until next year."
For more information, call 269-820-2050 or visit www.journeymandistillery.com.