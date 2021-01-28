 Skip to main content
J's Breakfast Club to host A Seat at the Table Community Conversation Series
J's Breakfast Club to host A Seat at the Table Community Conversation Series

J's Breakfast Club to host A Seat at the Table Community Conversation Series

J's Breakfast Club is pictured

 Joseph S. Pete

J's Breakfast Club in Gary plans to host a series of community conversations to discuss major issues affecting Northwest Indiana, the nation and the world.

The breakfast restaurant at 3669 Broadway will launch its "A Seat at the Table Community Conversation Series" with a virtual talk at 6 p.m. Saturday. The conversation on race relations is titled "This is Us: Where do we go from here?"

J's Breakfast Club owner Joslyn Kelly said she wanted to create a platform for discussion about issues affecting the community and to help spark change in the world.

“There are many situations that have occurred and are happening that are changing our ‘normal’ way of life,” Kelly said.  “It is easy for individuals to identify what the needs or challenges are, but little action is taken to create the change.”

J's Breakfast Club will broadcast the conversation, which is invitation-only for panelists from an array of backgrounds and perspectives, on Facebook and Instagram Live. Kelly is looking for future panelists for upcoming talks, which will address subjects like health and wellness, police relations, community goal building and economic development.

“I am committed to being the change that the community needs through action and involvement,” Kelly said.

Future topics for “A Seat at the Table” include police relations, economic development, community goal building, health/wellness and more. Kelly is also looking for panelists for upcoming conversations.

For more information, visit jsbreakfastclubgary.com, call 219-455-6959 or find the business on Facebook.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

