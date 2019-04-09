Julius Hill Congestive Heart Failure Foundation to host fundraiser at ArtHouse

Julius Hill, a Gary resident who founded the Elka Child Educational Center day care in Gary in 1972 and The Melmedica Foundation to help children with disabilities in the early 1990s, died from congestive heart failure in November.
Now his family launched a foundation to raise awareness about the deadly disease and how to avoid it.
"He was an amazing entrepreneur and a visionary," said his granddaughter Ashley Eaves, founder of The Julius Hill Congestive Heart Failure Foundation. "He had no college degree and learned how to be an entrepreneur by reading books and networking with the people of Gary. I started a foundation in remembrance of him to raise money for programs within our community to educate people about this disease that's killing our community."
A fundraising dinner will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 26 at ArtHouse: A Social Kitchen at 411 E. 5th Ave in Gary. In what's hoped to become an annual event, Dr. Janet Seabrook of Community Health Network will give the keynote address about how to maintain one's health after suffering congestive heart failure.
Shannon Smith of NJOY Eats and Prep will talk about how to properly make meals that are better for one's health.
"Come get educated on how to maintain a healthy lifestyle, along with information on congestive heart failure," Eaves said. "Please bring a friend and a family member to help them gain knowledge and awareness about this disease that is attacking our community."
Tickets cost $25 and include a swag bag and dinner with rosemary roasted chicken, steamed stir fry vegetables, roasted red potatoes, a spring salad and a blueberry dessert. Proceeds will go to $500 scholarships to two high school seniors who plan to study cardiology or other fields of medicine when they graduate.
For tickets, search eventbrite.com for The Julius Hill Congestive Heart Failure Foundation fundraiser.
For more information, find The Julius Hill Congestive Heart Failure Foundation on Facebook or Instagram.