"She Said, He Said" with Jerry and Karen Davich - Podcast Series

“She Said, He Said" with co-hosts Jerry and Karen Davich unpacks all the baggage about relationships, couples and issues between the sexes (and the ex’s). “Because there’s a lot to unpack,” Karen says.

The dangers of online dating. The fun of flirting. Blended families. Difficult in-laws. Connecting after arguments. First kisses and final divorces. You name it, they’ll unpack it on “She Said, He Said.”

All episodes are now available for viewing at NWI.com or to listen on your favorite platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google and Audacy, whichever is most convenient. Subscribe to not miss any new episodes.

The couple's podcast is recorded each week at CreataSpacePlace studios in Hobart, with local guests in the studio and timeless topics on the table.