Episode 21: Just moments before the Fourth of July fireworks show began, a military veteran yelled, “Aren’t you going to stand up for the national anthem!”

Jerry looked around.

“Stand up for the anthem!” the veteran yelled again.

The anthem began playing. Jerry remained seated.

During a quiet lull, Jerry yelled back harshly, “(Expletive) you!”

Karen cringed, looking around at all the police officers.

As soon as the anthem ended, Jerry jumped to his feet and yelled at the guy, "I'm standing up NOW (expletive)! Let’s talk.”

Today’s show shares this explosive story and its surprising outcome.

Also on this week’s episode, a controversial observation about America the (not so) beautiful. Although we’ve been taught that the United States is an utterly unique triumph of freedom, democracy, goodness and decency, this is not the whole truth about our country.

A star-spangled essay in red, white and boom.

