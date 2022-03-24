'Junie B. Jones The Musical, Jr.' coming to Memorial Opera House in downtown Valparaiso

"Junie B. Jones The Musical Jr." is coming to Memorial Opera House in downtown Valparaiso to provide a colorful retelling of a first grader's journal.

LimeLights will stage the adaptation of four of Barbara Park's best-selling books with junior Broadway performers at 8 p.m. Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 29.

It was created for the stage by Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich, the duo who also crafted "Dear Edwina and Dear Edwina Jr."

“You don’t have to read the book to enjoy this coming-of-age story and the tales of childhood school days that it presents," Co-Director Kelly Bourget said. "It’s fun for all ages, and the entire cast and crew is comprised of kids ages 8 to 18, many of them new to theater.”

LimeLights Director of Education Jonathan Edward Owens will co-direct the play, which follows the eponymous Junie B. on her first day of first grade. She made friends with the new kid in school, discovers she may need glasses in Mr. Scary's Class and finds her best friend Lucille has made new best friends.

"Add in a friendly cafeteria lady, an intense kickball tournament and a "TopSecret Personal Beeswax Journal," and first grade has never been more exciting," the Memorial Opera House said in a press release. "Featuring many lovable characters and fun-filled songs, Junie B. Jones Jr. will capture your audiences' and Broadway Junior performers' hearts — just as the books captivated an entire generation of students."

The show about a first grader's larger-than-life experiences runs for one weekend only at the historic former Grand Army of the Republic Memorial at 104 Indiana Ave. It's part of Memorial Opera House's 2022 Mainstage Season.

“Seeing the growth of a student from the moment they enter the theater until the moment they step foot on stage, is a rewarding and exhilarating experience,” Owens said.

Tickets are $23 for adults and $21 for students, seniors and the military.

For more information or tickets, visit MTIShows.com, mail tickets@memorialoperahouse.com or call 219.548.9137.

