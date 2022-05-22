'Junie B. Jones The Musical Jr.' coming to Valpo stage this weekend

"Junie B. Jones The Musical Jr." is bringing dispatches from the first grade to the Valparaiso stage.
Kelly Bourget and Jonathan Edward Owens are directing the musical at the historic 129-year-old Memorial Opera House at 104 Indiana Ave. in downtown Valparaiso this weekend. It's a Broadway Junior performance adapted from four of Barbara Park's best-selling books, which are credited with capturing the imagination of an entire generation of students.
LimeLights Presents will stage the play as part of the Memorial Opera House 2022 Mainstage Season at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich, the creators of "Dear Edwina" and "Dear Edwina JR.," penned the musical that follows the eponymous Junie B. on her drama-packed first day of grade school. She makes friends with a new kid, has trouble reading the blackboard, finds out she may need glasses, discovers her best friend has found new friends and takes part in an intense kickball tournament. There's also a friendly lunch lady who pops up.
“You don’t have to read the book to enjoy this coming-of-age story and the tales of childhood school days that it presents," Bourget said. "It’s fun for all ages, and the entire cast and crew is comprised of kids ages 8 to 18, many of them new to theater.”
The musical offers a "larger-than-life, colorful retelling" of a first grader's journal.
“Seeing the growth of a student from the moment they enter the theater until the moment they step foot on stage is a rewarding and exhilarating experience,” says co-director and LimeLights Director of Education Jonathan Edward Owens.
For more information, call (219) 548-9137 or visit memorialoperahouse.com.
