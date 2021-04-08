Jurassic Quest to bring dinosaurs back to Chicago and Indianapolis

The kid-friendly exhibition of more than 70 photorealistic and roaring dinosaurs will start touring the Midwest in April, stopping by the Now Arena in Chicago between July 9 and 25 and the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis from April 30 to May 9.

"Jurassic Quest's herd of animatronic dinos – from the largest predators to playful baby dinos – are displayed in realistic scenes that allow guests to experience them roaring and moving as they drive through the tour," Jurassic Quest said in a press release. "Jurassic Quest worked in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur was painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs and ancient giants of the sea looked and moved. Although the drive-thru experience means visitors will stay safe inside their vehicles, they’ll still need to avoid the swinging tail of the 50-foot Spinosaurus and the gigantic grinning Megalodon."