Jurassic Quest to bring dinosaurs to Chicago

Jurassic Quest, a fully interactive, family-friendly dinosaur exhibit, will bring a 50-foot animatronic Megalodon and T-Rex to Chicago in early March.

The show, which purports to offer kids and their families "a first-hand experience into what it was like to live in the age of the dinosaurs," will take place from March 6-8 at the Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave. in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood.

"Jurassic Quest is America’s largest and most realistic dinosaur event that sees guests walk through and learn about the Cretaceous period, the Jurassic period and The Triassic period, experiencing for themselves what it was like to live among the dinosaurs," organizers said in a news release. "From the very small, to the gigantic, sky-scraping dinosaurs, Jurassic Quest has over 80 types of dinosaurs that are replicated in every detail."

Jurassic Quest includes fossil digs, a dinosaur petting zoo, and dino stations. Kids can interact with baby dinosaurs, adolescent walking dinosaurs and massive displays that include sea creatures.

"There are countless dinosaur-themed rides, including riding on the back of a 24-foot T-Rex, or the spiky, overgrown, Carnotaurus," according to the news release. "Inflatable mazes, huge slides, and the multitrack Dino Bungee Pull are also very popular."