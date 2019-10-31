Life-size prehistoric creatures will provide thrills and adventures for audience members in Rosemont this weekend.
The world premiere of "Jurassic World Live" descends on the Allstate Arena for shows Nov. 1 to 3.
"We couldn't ask for a better place for the world premiere of this show," said Jessica Ferris, casting and training director for "Jurassic World Live." The show is produced by Feld Entertainment in collaboration with Universal Brand Development. Ferris said the Chicago area has been a great market for previous Feld productions, including ice shows and other presentations.
"People will see more than 24 life-size animatronic dinosaurs. It's unlike anything they've ever seen. The show also has an original storyline with original characters," Ferris said. "We've also made sure the show is family-friendly." Dinosaurs of varying sizes star in the production.
After its opening at Allstate Arena, "Jurassic World Live" will begin a 65-city tour. Among dinosaurs starring in the production are favorites from the Jurassic film franchise, including a Tyrannosaurus rex and Velociraptor Blue.
Ferris said the production has a "sophisticated" story that focuses on the dinosaurs and their relevance to the future. It's also an emotional show at times, she said.
"There are a lot of nods to the films," Ferris said. "It took a lot of time and research to get it right."
Ferris, who is a Chicago native, said she's happy "Jurassic World Live" will have its world premiere at the Allstate Arena.
According to Ferris, audience members will have a unique view of the dinosaurs as they come into the audience. It'll be an up close and personal experience.
While the show had a couple of trial runs in smaller markets, Ferris said this ranks as the official opening of "Jurassic World Live."
Production team members began developing ideas for the show 2 1/2 years ago, Ferris said.
In addition to the dynamic creatures in the show, thrilling multi-media effects and engaging music star in the production. For more information, visit jurassicworldlivetour.com.