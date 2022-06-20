'Just Around the Corner' South Shore poster series marks 25 years, looking for new entries

The South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority is marking the 25th anniversary of the "Just Around the Corner" South Shore poster series and is soliciting ideas for new entries.

The iconic South Shore Line posters first depicted attractions in the Indiana Dunes, Northwest Indiana, greater Chicagoland and South Bend in the 1920s, when the railroad nearly doubled ridership to 3 million people a year. They aimed to spur more leisure travel to Northwest Indiana to visit attractions like the Lake Michigan beaches or Notre Dame football.

The vintage posters have become a staple in homes, lobbies and offices in Northwest Indiana and the Greater Chicago metropolitan area. One often sees them on sale at street festivals like the Printer's Row Literary Festival and the Wells Street Art Festival in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood.

The nostalgic posters were revived in 1997 in conjunction with the release of the book "Moonlight in Duneland." Mitch Markovitz, who has painted many of the contemporary South Shore Line posters, illustrated the book that features historic South Shore Line posters, photos of the 1920s and a history of the South Shore Line.

“These posters are a way for us to directly showcase our many South Shore attractions, events and destinations that are available,” said David Uran, president and CEO at the SSCVA. “The colorful and ‘romantic’ poster series often features the Indiana Dunes National Park and the Dunes State Park – depicting our various seasons, events, holidays and beautiful views of northern Indiana.”

The SSCVA is looking for business owners and others interested in commissioning new South Shore Line posters for the "Just Around the Corner" series.

Businesses or organizations can be highlighted in or sponsor a new addition to the iconic South Shore Line imagery. They get original paintings, poster prints and enshrinement in the popular series of widely circulated posters, which are displayed everywhere around Northwest Indiana from stores to galleries to restaurants to private homes.

For more information, call Art Director Andrea Rivera at 219-301-7754 or visit www.southshorecva.com.

