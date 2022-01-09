Justin Moore and Cole Swindell to headline expanded Hometown Country Jam

County music stars Justin Moore and Cole Swindell will headline the 2022 Hometown Country Jam Music Festival, which is being expanded to two days this year.
The third annual country music festival will return to the historic Brickie Bowl in Hobart this summer.
"Hometown Jams took Northwest Indiana by storm last year," said organizer Tyrus Joseforsky with Flight Levelz Entertainment, which has brought a variety of country acts to Hobart and Valparaiso in recent years.
The music festival featuring both national touring and local country music acts will take place on Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4, this year.
"We anticipate this year’s festival will draw over 10,000 attendees across the festival weekend," Joseforsky said.
The Friday night headliner is Moore, who has had the No. 1 singles "Small Town USA," "Why We Drink," "You Look Like I Need a Drink," "Lettin' the Night Roll" and "The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home." He's released six albums, including "Outlaws Like Me," "Late Nights and Longnecks" and last year's "Straight Outta the Country."
Moore was named the Academy of Country Music Awards New Artist of the Year in 2014.
Swindell won the academy's New Artist of the Year award in 2015 and will headline the Hometown Country Jam Music Festival on Saturday night. He's known for hits such as "Chillin' It," "Hope You Get Lonely Tonight," "You Should Be Here," "Middle of the Memory," "Flatliner," "Break Up in the End," and "Love You Too Late."
He's released three studio albums and worked with a number of artists like Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan. He's headlined the Reason to Drink and Down to Earth tours and also toured with Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and Thomas Rhett.
"Friday’s lineup also includes country music sensations Sean Stemaly, Alana Springsteen and Derek Jones," Joseforsky said. "In addition, Saturday’s lineup will include country music icons Mackenzie Porter, Walker Montgomery and Jonny James."
Tickets go on sale Monday.
For more information, visit hometownjams.com.
