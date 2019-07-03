Juvenile, Rob Base, Case and Dru Hill with Sisqó to perform at East Chicago's Fusic Fest

East Chicago is billing this year's star-studded Fusic Fest as a "Quake on the Lake."
The annual summer festival at Jeorse Park Beach on Lake Michigan will take place from Aug. 2 through Aug. 4 with free concerts from many throwback artists, including Juvenile, Rob Base, Case, Ramón Ayala, and Dru Hill with Sisqó of "Thong Song" fame.
Described as "fusion of food, fun and music," Fusic Fest aims to showcase East Chicago's lakefront and recent improvements like public sculptures of a giant beach ball and umbrella.
The festival at 3501 Aldis Ave. will kick off with a house and freestyle concert on Friday, Aug. 2 that will feature CeCe Peniston, Sweet Sensation, George Lamond, Coro, David (Diamond Girl), DJ Tim Spinning Schommer, and Rob Base, who had the Top 40 hit "It Takes Two" with DJ E-Z Rock.
Jeorse Park Beach will host a '90s Beach Party on Saturday, Aug. 3 with Grammy-nominated R&B singer Case, whose hits include "Touch Me, Tease Me," "Happily Ever After," "The Best Man," "Missing You", and "Livin' It Up." The lineup also includes Baltimore's own Dru Hill, which had seven Top 40 hits. Sisqó, who went on to have a successful solo career of his own, will perform with the group.
Headlining the evening is Cash Money Records' Juvenile, whose albums include "The G-Code" and the multi-platinum "400 Degreez" and whose music was nearly ubiquitous in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Then Fusic Fest's Latin Night on Sunday, Aug. 5 will feature the Mexican musician Ramón Ayala and more acts to be announced.
"Ayala is a Mexican musician, composer and songwriter of Norteño and Conjunto music," the city of East Chicago said in a press release. "Known as the 'King of the Accordion,' Ayala has recorded over 113 albums for which he has received four Grammy Awards."
For more information, visit or call 219-391-8206. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor should call 219-391-8482.