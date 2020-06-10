K-pop fans become an unexpected ally to American protesters

Chloë Gallot, a French university student, said she joined ARMY — Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth — earlier this year when she “fell into the rabbit hole” while searching for a distraction from the coronavirus outbreak and personal troubles. A few days ago, Gallot became one of the ARMY members to respond to the #MatchAMillion hashtag, donating around $90 to Black Lives Matter.

“They (BTS) are pushing us to use our platforms even more.” Gallot told The Associated Press, adding that BTS fans, including herself, had already started fundraising before BTS’ donation was made public.

K-pop experts say zealous activism is nothing new for the fans.

“Despite the stereotypes about boy band fans, they are known for being politically aware and helping raise money for charitable causes online, especially on Twitter,” said Hyun-su Yim, K-pop reporter at the Korea Herald. “Which is why it took many people by surprise when the fandom spearheaded efforts to drown out racist hashtags,” Yim said, referring to K-pop fandoms clogging up U.S. police apps and flooding racist hashtags like “whitelivesmatter” and “WhiteOutWednednesday” with their favorite K-pop memes and fancies, rendering them useless.