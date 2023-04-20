KC and the Sunshine Band will soon get down tonight at the Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center just across the state line.

The funk band will play the way you like it at the casino at 8 p.m. Central Standard Time on May 6.

"KC and the Sunshine Band are still as widely popular today as they were when they first danced into the music scene 40 years ago. Harry Wayne Casey – KC for short – developed a unique fusion of R&B and funk, with a hint of a Latin percussion groove, giving us an impressive string of hits like 'Get Down Tonight,' 'That's the Way (I Like It)' and 'Shake Your Booty,'" The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians said in a press release. "With sales of over 100 million records, nine Grammy nominations, three Grammy Awards and an American Music Award, KC and the Sunshine Band was one of the most progressive bands of the '70s and is credited with changing the sound of modern pop music."

Casey won a Grammy for best R&B song for "Where is the Love" and Grammy Awards for Album of the Year and Producers of the Year for the "Saturday Night Fever" soundtrack. He's won many other honors, including an American Music Award for Best R&B Artist.

The band continues to frequently tour.

"KC and the Sunshine Band play over 100 live shows annually, circling the country and playing dates regularly throughout Europe, Australia and South America," The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians said in a press release.

The band's music has appeared in more than 200 commercials, including for General Motors, Burger King, Payless Shoes, Papa John’s Pizza and Old Navy. It's also been featured in movies like Boogie Nights, Boys Don't Cry and Carlito's Way. It's been on shows like Desperate Housewives, Ally McBeal and American Idol.

Tickets start at $79.

For more information or tickets, call 866-494-6371 or visit fourwindscasino.com.