Ken Parr Build a Bike program kicks off this weekend

The Ken Parr Build a Bike program embarks on its seventh season in Miller Saturday.

It's an initiative by the Take Bike the Streets group that teaches hundreds of people how to tune up their bikes and ride safely. The volunteer-powered active transportation advocacy group plans to host six Build a Bike workshops for people of all ages this summer.

The Build a Bike workshops will take place at TRC Gary at 301 S. Lake Street in Gary's lakefront Miller Beach neighborhood from 10 a.m. to noon on six Saturdays: June 11, June 25, July 9, July 23, Aug. 13 and Aug. 27. The first kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday.

"Take Bike the Streets is a comprehensive program that involves community engagement, economic development and intergenerational environmental education," organizer and local activist Jessica Renslow said. "The goal of Take Bike the Streets is to capitalize on the NWI’s diverse active transportation needs and make cycling an accessible and enjoyable activity for all our community and our visitors."

The workshops are open to people of all ages and abilities, though children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult or guardian.

"The Ken Parr Build a Bike is named in honor of one of the original members of Access Miller, Ken Parr," Renslow said. "Mr. Parr was a Gary science teacher and cycling advocate. He helped start the build a bike as a pop-up shop at the Miller Beach Farmers Market in 2015.

Several organizations and sponsors help Take Bike the Streets stage the educational programming, meant to encourage more people to cycle and stay safe while doing soon.

"Take Bike the Streets was founded by Access Miller, which was established in 2015 from the Transportation and Infrastructure SWOT data gathered by Gary's Miller Spotlight's steering committee," Renslow said. "With support from the Miller Beach Arts and Creative District, Access Miller became one of seven volunteer groups that created SMAART Goals as part of the 5 Year Community Plan. Take Bike the Streets was established to help address transportation goals. The Take Bike the streets volunteers won the 2018 Partners for Clean Air Annual Bicycling Actions Award for the State of Indiana, and the 2019 American Planning Award for the Best Hoosier Grassroots Initiative."

For more information, visit takebikethestreets.org, email takebikethestreets@gmail.com or call 818-294-4240.

