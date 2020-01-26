Kenosha is great spot for a winter getaway

I’ve been known to plan trips around food. And that’s what I did earlier this month. When the weather is brutal, you can always find comfort in food. So, it was Kenosha, Wisconsin. Three days. Fourteen foodie stops. And some other indoor attractions in between.
It breaks down as follows: two breweries; two bakeries; two coffee shop visits; two dinners; three lunches; one deli; one iconic cheese store; a candy outlet store; a cookie/bread outlet; an art gallery; two museums; three lakefront vantage points to take photos.
Here’s what we did and how we fit it all in:
On day one we arrived at lunchtime for appetizers and burgers with staff from the local visitors center at Grab’s Burger Bar. This place has good angus burgers with some fun creative toppings and good milkshakes, and we ate underneath a large photo of Al Molinaro, the Kenosha native who played Al on the 1970s/1980s comedy "Happy Days." If you’re feeling really hungry, you can try the Grabzilla Challenge to eat three patties, six slices of cheese, six strips bacon and a tray of fries in 25 minutes.
The menu said the burgers are served on Paielli’s buns. I asked about the buns and learned the bakery was nearby. And I learned what a Cyclops is. It’s their signature item — a chocolate iced doughnut with a hole in the middle that is filled in with butter cream. I also learned that with a couple days notice you can order a giant one (they also have giant custard filled Long Johns) for just over six bucks. So, I stopped in for some baked goods and placed an order for some giant goodies to pick up on the way out of town.
Next up was a stop at the Kenosha History Center, which is filled with vintage items and bits of history of Kenosha’s past, and is located next to the Southport Light Station Museum and lighthouse (which doesn't re-open until spring). Dinner that night was an Italian feast at Tuscany Bistro (Loved the fried ravioli and linguine carbonara!) before heading back to our hotel, the Wyndham Garden Kenosha Harborside. It’s the only hotel located on the water and the view across the lake at night was pretty cool; I captured some great pictures.
Day two began just a few steps away from the hotel at Harborside Common Grounds, a cozy coffee shop located in a former fish market overlooking the lake. I had quiche and sipped tea while I looked out at the water. There was a brief stop at the Lemon Street Gallery, a cool artist co-op filled with stunning works of various mediums — paintings, jewelry, pottery and more. Next was a quick stop at the Dinosaur Discovery Museum. It’s small and it’s free, so I can’t resist popping in there when I’m in town and channeling my inner paleontologist. Next I pulled into the Kemper Center grounds, which houses a historic mansion and arts center, because there's a great view of the lake and you can access a walking trail there. I got some nice pics here of waves crashing against the rocks.
When lunchtime hit, we visited Mason’s, a fun sports pub with 100-plus beers and Irish-inspired food items. I hadn’t had enough Wisconsin cheese yet, so I enjoyed their cheese curds and mac and cheese along with filet sliders. Then we grabbed a little dessert in nearby Pleasant Prairie at the Jelly Belly Center’s retail store, where you can take a little train ride through the distribution center to learn how the candy is made and sample different flavors at their tasting bar. Next up was a tasty beer flight at Public Craft Brewing House, then a stop at Robin’s Nest Cakery for a box of gourmet cupcakes to take home.
After a long day of running around, I was excited to sit down for a leisurely meal at Twisted Cuisine. This place blew me away. The Brussels sprout pizza on cauliflower crust was awesome, and the halibut and pot roast were amazing! It was then off to bed — full and happy.
We had one more full day before heading home with a return to Harborside Common Grounds, some lakefront pictures at Simmons Island Park, some light bites and beer at Kenosha Brewing Company, a stop at Lou Perrine’s gas station for some Mama P’s Ho Ho cakes and some shopping at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets. We also stopped at an amazing Italian deli called Tenuta’s, where I could have shopped for hours among their pastas, meats, baked goods, sauces and more. We also hit Mars Cheese Castle, which looks like a real castle and is filled with cheeses and other special food items fit for a king.
One thing I didn’t have time to do on this trip was visit Wilmot Mountain, but it’s really a must during the winter. The ski resort has a large tubing hill, and although I’ve never been on skis, I love the thrill of zooming down that hill — and then hopping on the conveyor that returns me and the tube to the top of hill without any climbing.
Go to visitkenosha.com for more info on the area.