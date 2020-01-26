Kenosha is great spot for a winter getaway

Next up was a stop at the Kenosha History Center, which is filled with vintage items and bits of history of Kenosha’s past, and is located next to the Southport Light Station Museum and lighthouse (which doesn't re-open until spring). Dinner that night was an Italian feast at Tuscany Bistro (Loved the fried ravioli and linguine carbonara!) before heading back to our hotel, the Wyndham Garden Kenosha Harborside. It’s the only hotel located on the water and the view across the lake at night was pretty cool; I captured some great pictures.

Day two began just a few steps away from the hotel at Harborside Common Grounds, a cozy coffee shop located in a former fish market overlooking the lake. I had quiche and sipped tea while I looked out at the water. There was a brief stop at the Lemon Street Gallery, a cool artist co-op filled with stunning works of various mediums — paintings, jewelry, pottery and more. Next was a quick stop at the Dinosaur Discovery Museum. It’s small and it’s free, so I can’t resist popping in there when I’m in town and channeling my inner paleontologist. Next I pulled into the Kemper Center grounds, which houses a historic mansion and arts center, because there's a great view of the lake and you can access a walking trail there. I got some nice pics here of waves crashing against the rocks.