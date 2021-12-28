Kenzie & Roman to broadcast Pierogi Drop on ABC 7 Chicago

A fireworks show sponsored by Krazy Kaplans will ring in 2022 after the countdown and the pierogi falls into the boiling pot.

"The first year we did it it was pretty much all local," he said. "It blew the doors off when it hit 40 degrees the next year."

Attendance generally grows every year, especially after it first aired on ABC 7, but varies widely depending on the weather. Only a few hundred people showed up when it was 5 degrees one year.

"It's unique," Dybel said. "You don't have to spend a lot of money like at the balls in Chicago. It's reasonable and fun. There's also not a whole lot to do for New Year's Eve in Northwest Indiana. The Holiday Star used to have the Oak Ridge Boys. It's somewhere you can come to blow off 2021, come for the fireworks and get ready for the New Year's."

Dybel hoped people would make a night of it in downtown Whiting, visiting restaurants and bars both before and after the festivities.

The event also will have food trucks selling pizza, tacos and Polish food.

"It's going to be a better show," he said. "We try to add to it every year."