Kenzie & Roman to broadcast Pierogi Drop on ABC 7 Chicago

The television and radio personalities Kenzie and Roman will host ABC 7's live broadcast of the Pierogi Drop in Whiting.
Whiting will drop a giant illuminated 10-foot-tall pierogi 75 to 90 feet to ring in the New Year in one of Northwest Indiana's biggest New Year's Eve celebrations.
ABC 7 Countdown Chicago will cover the 6th annual Pierogi Drop at the corner of Atchison and 119th Streets for the first time since 2018.
"There's a big battle for New Year's dominance," Pierogi Drop Chairman Andrew Dybel said. "Mark Giangreco and Janet Davies long hosted the show on Channel 7 but left the station and are now on Channel 5. Channel 7 is going to be out at two spots – here and at the Hilton, which is kind of cool. It will be a good time."
Reporter Liz Nagy covered the Pierogi Drop at the Whiting Knights of Columbus at 1120 119th St. in Whiting three years ago. This year, Justin Roman and Kenzie K., a broadcasting duo and romantic couple in real life, will cover the offbeat celebration.
"They're a younger couple. She's on B96. He was on US99. They have a big listenership," Dybel said. "They already did a taped segment with the Busias at the Knights of Columbus."
The live broadcast will start at around 11:25 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
"The Buscias really tortured Liz Nagy," he said. "They put her in an apron and they had a good time."
Pierogi Drop may be the only Times Square-style New Year's Eve drop in the Chicagoland metro this year, Dybel said.
The Pierogi Drop is one of many New Year's Eve drops across the country but one of the few in Indiana.
"Indy dropped a racecar. Vincennes dropped a steel-formed watermelon. Florida dropped an orange," he said. "One year we got a guy from Michigan who travels around the country to the different drops. He liked the Pierogi Drop. He spent the whole night in the hall."
Attendees can pre-game at a party at the Knights of Columbus hall that will include drinks, Polish food and live music by the Underground Profits. Tickets are $5 to the party in the hall and the outdoor event is free.
"We have a live band and reasonable prices," he said. "We put on a pretty good show."
A fireworks show sponsored by Krazy Kaplans will ring in 2022 after the countdown and the pierogi falls into the boiling pot.
"The first year we did it it was pretty much all local," he said. "It blew the doors off when it hit 40 degrees the next year."
Attendance generally grows every year, especially after it first aired on ABC 7, but varies widely depending on the weather. Only a few hundred people showed up when it was 5 degrees one year.
"It's unique," Dybel said. "You don't have to spend a lot of money like at the balls in Chicago. It's reasonable and fun. There's also not a whole lot to do for New Year's Eve in Northwest Indiana. The Holiday Star used to have the Oak Ridge Boys. It's somewhere you can come to blow off 2021, come for the fireworks and get ready for the New Year's."
Dybel hoped people would make a night of it in downtown Whiting, visiting restaurants and bars both before and after the festivities.
The event also will have food trucks selling pizza, tacos and Polish food.
"It's going to be a better show," he said. "We try to add to it every year."
