Kernel Race joins Popcorn Panic, Lit'l Kernel Puff as warm-ups to festivities

Time to get hearts pumping and anticipation elevated with exhilarating runs that kick off the 42nd annual Valparaiso Popcorn Festival.
There are options for the whole family, including the Popcorn Panic Race, Lit'l Kernel Puff Race and Kernel Race.
All are on Sept. 11 with the Panic offering the option of a 5-mile run and 5K run/walk. Both begin and end in downtown Valparaiso in Central Park Plaza, in front of the Orville Redenbacher statue.
"We always say that Orville oversees the beginning and end of the race," jokes Valparaiso Parks Special Events Director Dan Lukes, celebrating his 21st year of running the event.
The 5-mile run starts at 7:20 a.m. and the 5K run/walk is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. The course closes at 8:45 a.m. to make way for the Lit'l Kernel Puff Race and the Popcorn Parade.
Lukes says the Popcorn Panic attracts novices and experienced runners alike, and many return year after year.
Awards include Top Overall Male and Top Overall Female, Top Masters Male and Top Masters Female, and Top 3 Male and Female in various age groups. There will also be finisher medals for all who complete the route. 5K participants are encouraged to form teams; those with at least four finishers are eligible for an award. Team members are also eligible for individual awards.
Registration for the event is open at valpoparks.org. Runners and walkers may also register in person and pick up a registration packet at the Butterfield Family Pavilion (Calumet at Evans Avenues) at Fairgrounds Park from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sept. 10 and beginning at 6:20 a.m. on race day. Packets include a bib, timing chip and T-shirt, though shirt sizes are no longer guaranteed.
Fees for the 5-mile run and 5K run/walk are $35 through Sept. 10 and $40 afterward.
The younger set will also get their chance to show their stuff. The Lit'l Kernel Puff begins at 8:30 a.m. and is open to children 2-9. Participants age 2-3 will run 100 yards, 4-7 will run 200 yards and 8-9 will run 300 yards. All participants get T-shirt and a participation ribbon.
Valpo Parks Special Events Manager Kara Nikolski says her 2-year-old daughter is running in the Lit'l Kernel Puff Race.
"I'm so excited to get her into the Popcorn Festival traditions," she says.
Families can register their child at valpoparks.org or at the Butterfield Family Pavilion at Fairgrounds Park, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sept. 10. Registration packets will be available at the pavilion that day, as well. The price is $22 per child. Sign-up is not available on the day of the race.
Returning this year after a 10-year hiatus is the Kernel Race for ages 8-13. This one-lap, three-quarter-mile run around the Fairgrounds Park track takes place at 6 p.m. Sept. 10. Parents can register their child at valpoparks.org or at the Butterfield Family Pavilion at Fairgrounds Park, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sept. 10. Packets will be available at the pavilion that day, as well. Fee is $12 per child. All participants will receive a T-shirt and finishing medal.