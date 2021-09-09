Kernel Race joins Popcorn Panic, Lit'l Kernel Puff as warm-ups to festivities

Registration for the event is open at valpoparks.org. Runners and walkers may also register in person and pick up a registration packet at the Butterfield Family Pavilion (Calumet at Evans Avenues) at Fairgrounds Park from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sept. 10 and beginning at 6:20 a.m. on race day. Packets include a bib, timing chip and T-shirt, though shirt sizes are no longer guaranteed.

Fees for the 5-mile run and 5K run/walk are $35 through Sept. 10 and $40 afterward.

The younger set will also get their chance to show their stuff. The Lit'l Kernel Puff begins at 8:30 a.m. and is open to children 2-9. Participants age 2-3 will run 100 yards, 4-7 will run 200 yards and 8-9 will run 300 yards. All participants get T-shirt and a participation ribbon.

Valpo Parks Special Events Manager Kara Nikolski says her 2-year-old daughter is running in the Lit'l Kernel Puff Race.

"I'm so excited to get her into the Popcorn Festival traditions," she says.

Families can register their child at valpoparks.org or at the Butterfield Family Pavilion at Fairgrounds Park, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sept. 10. Registration packets will be available at the pavilion that day, as well. The price is $22 per child. Sign-up is not available on the day of the race.