Kevin Farley to perform standup at The Market

Kevin Farley will perform standup comedy at The Market Lounge & Comedy Club in Valpo on May 13.

Farley, a voice actor for Netflix who's toured extensively, will headline the show at 8 p.m. at The Market at 2405 Morthland Drive in Valparaiso.

"Join us for The Market’s first Comedy Jam as we invite Blockhead Beerworks to take over the tap lines the biggest show of the year," promoter Jeff Webb said. "We’re featuring some of the best comedy from New York to Los Angeles everywhere in between including some of the best touring comedians on the scene right now. The night will be capped off by headlining comic Kevin Farley."

Farley appears on Netflix's "F is for Family" and hosts the podcast "Kevin Farley on the Road."

"Kevin Farley is an entertainer to the core. Over the past three decades he has made audiences laugh, cry, smile, and think as a stand-up comedian, actor, filmmaker and podcaster," Webb said. "Kevin, who currently tours around the world performing his brand of 'positive' stand-up comedy, got his start studying at the famous Second City in Chicago. Soon after he starred in films such as 'Black Sheep' with his brother Chris and 'The Waterboy' with Adam Sandler, and leading roles in 'An American Carol' and 'White Knight.'"

He's toured comedy clubs and theaters all around the country and been on many television shows.

"Kevin has hosted many live shows and events and has been featured nationally on 'The Today Show,' 'The View,' 'Extra,' 'Good Morning America' and radio shows from coast to coast," Webb said. "He has also made guest appearances on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' 'Rules of Engagement,' 'Just Shoot Me' and Comedy Central's 'Drunk History' to name a few."

For more information, call 219-531-0162 or visit themarketvalpo.com.

