Kottonmouth Kings to bring spark to Hobart

The Kottonmouth Kings, their "Royal Highness" known for "Rolling Stoned" in "High Society," are coming to Hobart.

The hip hop group will perform at 7 p.m. on April 28 at the Hobart Art Theater at 230 Main St. in Hobart.

“Kottonmouth Kings are an iconic band and we are so excited to bring them to Northwest Indiana," said promoter Paul Panicali with Mush Music.

D-Loc and Saint Dog founded the group in Orange County, California in 1996. It plays rap and punk rock songs often about smoking marijuana that blend elements of psychedelic rock, reggae, dubstep, bluegrass and jam band rock.

Kottonmouth Kings scored a commercial hit with "Suburban Life" in 1997. It got radio airplay and appeared on the soundtrack to "Scream 2."

The band went on to release albums like "Koast II Koast," "Long Live the Kings" and "Kingdom Come" over the years.

"The self-described psychedelic hip-hop punk rock outfit, comprised of former Humble Gods frontman Brad Daddy X, rappers Saint Vicious and D-Loc, DJ Bobby B, and visual assassin Pakelika, drew both commercial and critical praise for their 1997 breakout hit 'Suburban Life,'" Panicali said in a press release. "After issuing an EP, 'Stoners Reeking Havoc,' on their own Suburban Noize label in early 1998, the Kottonmouth Kings released the full-length 'Royal Highness' on Capitol that summer. 'Hidden Stash,' a collection of B-sides, rarities, and remixes, followed a year later, and their third album, 'High Society,' pushed them further into the mainstream on the strength of the singles 'Peace Not Greed' and 'Close Call.'"

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at ticketweb.com

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre.

