Kregel's Pumpkin Patch's covered wagon corn maze honors local pioneers

Kregel's Pumpkin Patch has unveiled a new covered wagon corn maze meant to honor early Lake County pioneers.
The family-owned farm at 7705 W. 159th Ave. in Lowell also will have a covered wagon on hand for photos to snap for social media.
“I wanted to create opportunities for families to learn, laugh and play together by connecting them to agriculture and local history,” owner Derrill Kregel said. “As I watched the COVID-19 pandemic unfold I thought about history and what history could teach us. I read about the Spanish flu and then I began to think about the early pioneers and how they fought to survive the elements and disease with all they had in a covered wagon. Then I began to think about the pioneers that are buried in the pioneer cemetery on our own farm.”
The covered wagon corn maze pays homage to family matriarch Deida McCarty and Judge Benjamin McCarty. She and three of their children are buried on the farm.
They were early settlers to LaPorte County where he was the first sheriff in 1832 and went on to become probate judge. They moved to Valparaiso and then opened Dr. Calvin Lilley Tavern in Cedar Lake, which they ran for several years. After selling the tavern, they bought a farm a half mile south of Creston.
“I looked at diseases of that time, cholera and typhoid, or perhaps it could have been an accident, the cause of death is unknown and there were no newspapers in the area at that time,” Kregel said. “I looked at the tragedy and the struggles they must have faced to form this great nation without all the luxuries of today and I wanted to pay tribute to their sacrifice.”
A maze design and planting company in Idaho helped Kregel realize her vision of honoring ancestors with an image of a coverage wagon in a corn field.
“I come up with the idea and I explain my vision to their graphic artist who then comes up with the design,” Kregel said. “It usually takes two to three revisions until we agree on the final design. I provide them with the GPS co-ordinates and the dimensions and they load the data into a computerized GPS guided tractor and planter. Maze Play travels around the country and plants about 150 mazes.”
Kregel’s Pumpkin Patch opens for the season on Saturday, Sept. 26 and will be open through Oct. 31.
Other attractions include hayrides, pumpkin picking, a pumpkin peak slide, a barrel train ride, a pedal car ride, a petting zoo. Kettle corn, hot apple cider and donuts will be available.
A farm stand also will offer local agricultural products like honey, gourds, straw bales and corn stalks.
The market is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. The attractions are open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and from noon until 6 p.m. Sunday.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
For more information, call 219-690-1503 or visit kregelspumpkinpatch.com.
