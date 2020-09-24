Kregel's Pumpkin Patch's covered wagon corn maze honors local pioneers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kregel's Pumpkin Patch has unveiled a new covered wagon corn maze meant to honor early Lake County pioneers.

The family-owned farm at 7705 W. 159th Ave. in Lowell also will have a covered wagon on hand for photos to snap for social media.

“I wanted to create opportunities for families to learn, laugh and play together by connecting them to agriculture and local history,” owner Derrill Kregel said. “As I watched the COVID-19 pandemic unfold I thought about history and what history could teach us. I read about the Spanish flu and then I began to think about the early pioneers and how they fought to survive the elements and disease with all they had in a covered wagon. Then I began to think about the pioneers that are buried in the pioneer cemetery on our own farm.”

The covered wagon corn maze pays homage to family matriarch Deida McCarty and Judge Benjamin McCarty. She and three of their children are buried on the farm.

They were early settlers to LaPorte County where he was the first sheriff in 1832 and went on to become probate judge. They moved to Valparaiso and then opened Dr. Calvin Lilley Tavern in Cedar Lake, which they ran for several years. After selling the tavern, they bought a farm a half mile south of Creston.