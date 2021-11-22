Kringle’s Craft Show, Grinch canvas painting and Santa Sprint Fun Run coming to Hammond Sportsplex

HAMMOND — Several holiday festivities are coming to town to bring Christmas cheer at the Hammond Sportplex.
A holiday craft and vendor show will take place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Hammond Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd.
More than 70 vendors will take part in Kringle’s Craft Show on the indoor artificial turf soccer field at the Sportsplex community center. Both residents and non-residents may browse a variety of artisan wares, such as home decor, handmade soaps, body products jewelry and ornaments.
Vendors also will offer free health screenings, massages and other services.
Santa will appear between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to take pictures with kids and hear their Christmas wishes. The photos are free for anyone who brings their own camera.
Masks are welcomed but not required.
At 10 a.m. Dec. 4, the Santa Sprint Fun Run also will step off at 175th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard, with runners heading a mile to the Hammond Sportsplex. It's free and open to people of all ages.
Parking will be available at Midwest Accounting at 7433 Indianapolis Blvd. before the streets close at 9:30 a.m. for the start of the Holiday Parade parade. Runners may register at a check-in table in front of the Witham's gas station and check out Kringle's Craft Show inside the Sportsplex after the run is done.
Then from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 11, the Hammond Sportsplex will host a Grinch canvas painting event in which they can paint the Grinch's hand holding a holiday ornament. Drinks will be available at the Union Lounge Bar.
This event is open to all. Registration is $35 per person and covers all materials.
For more information, call (219) 853-7660, visit www.gohammond.com or email baezs@gohammond.com.
