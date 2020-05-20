Kumail Nanjiani is finding his way through 'The Weirds'

Not all the projects have worked. But even in the disappointments, the 42-year-old Nanjiani has been a bright spot of unrelenting deadpan sarcasm, spiraling neurosis and authentic sweetness. He tends to make anything he’s in better.

As a Pakistani-American stand-up comedian-turned-actor, Nanjiani is unlike any star before him. He's now finding his way in a Hollywood where South Asian actors, when they're cast at all, have usually been typecast. So right now, when Nanjiani isn't freaking out about the pandemic, he’s contemplating what kind of movies he wants to make.

“It’s honestly during this quarantine that I sat down and sort of thought, ‘What do I want the next five years of my life to look like?’” he says. “Sometimes you just do things because people are asking you to do it and it’s a big-budget thing. The last few years, I’ve gotten to do some stuff that I really enjoyed, that I loved, and some stuff that I didn’t enjoy that didn’t turn out great.”

Nothing captured Nanjiani’s transformation more than a photo he posted in December on Instagram displaying his new chiseled physique, a result of training for “The Eternals.” The photo — a good distance from the computer nerd of his “Silicon Valley” character — kicked off a storm of debate about body image and “the twilight of the schlubs.”