Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library to become Indiana's first literary landmark

Indiana has been home to many great writers like Gene Stratton-Porter, Booth Tarkington, Meredith Nicholson, Theodore Dreiser, Lew Wallace, George Ade, Dan Wakefield, Haven Kimmel, John Green, James Whitcomb Riley and Hammond's Jean Shepherd.

The Hoosier State, once home to a Golden Age of Literature that produced many popular authors, will soon have its first Literary Landmark. It's a designation by the American Library Association that recognizes a place's connection to a writer or their literary work.

The Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library in Indianapolis, dedicated to preserving the legacy of the legendary satirist who wrote modern classics like "Slaughterhouse-Five" and "Breakfast of Champions," will celebrate its Literary Landmark designation and the 100th anniversary of Vonnegut's birth on April 10.

The special event will take place from noon to 4:30 p.m. at the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library at 543 Indiana Ave. in downtown Indianapolis. Visitors can check out the new exhibits "The Women who Shaped Vonnegut" and "Vonnegut and Jazz."

"The Women who Shaped Vonnegut" tells the story of four women who shaped his early life, while "Vonnegut and Jazz" explores his fondness for jazz and the local jazz scene along Indiana Avenue when Vonnegut lived in Indianapolis from 1922 to 1945.

The museum's permanent collection also tells the story of the Indianapolis native who penned 14 novels and many short stories, blending black humor, social satire and science fiction while creating work that's been taught at schools and universities for generations.

“We are thrilled and honored to become Indiana’s first Literary Landmark,” said Julia Whitehead, founder and CEO of the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library. “Kurt said that what people liked about him was Indianapolis, and I can’t think of a better way to say happy 100 years, Kurt, than by bringing this designation to his hometown.”

Other activities that day include a Youth Writing Program announcement, ping pong, hula hoops, a giveaway of 100 copies of "Slaughterhouse-Five" to students, and a time capsule installation at Shortridge High School where Vonnegut first honed his writing chops for the Echo student newspaper.

The event is free and open to the public, but people must register in advance through eventbrite.com.

For more information, visit vonnegutlibrary.org.

