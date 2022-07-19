Lady A cancels Porter County Fair show

VALPARAISO — It'll be a champagne night for Lady A fans looking to drown their sorrows.

The Grammy Award-winning country music act canceled its Friday show at the Porter County Fair.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, the July 22nd Lady A with special guests Rockland Road performance at the Porter County Fair has been canceled," Lady A's representation said in a statement. "If you purchased your tickets from the tickets.portercountyfair.com website, a refund will automatically be issued to the credit card used to purchase. Otherwise, please contact your original point of purchase for more details."

The Nashville-based band, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, was slated to play Friday night at the Porter County Fairgrounds in Valparaiso at the Porter County Fair, which runs from July 21 through July 30.

"We are as disappointed as you are. These circumstances were completely out of our control," Lady A's representation said in a statement. "Please be patient with and respect those who work hard to make these outstanding performances a reality every year. We will be issuing your refunds as soon as possible."

Lady A also canceled other upcoming performances, including at the Lancaster Festival and Great Jones County Fair.

The band has had multiple No. 1 songs on the country charts, including "Need You Now" and "Just a Kiss."

It's won a number of awards including Top New Duo or Group from the Academy of Country Music, New Artist of the Year by the Country Music Association and Grammy Award for Best Country Album for "Own the Night."

For more information, visit portercountyfair.com.