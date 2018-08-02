The 2018 Indiana State Fair runs from Aug. 3-19 at the State Fairgrounds at 38th Street and Fall Creek Parkway on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

If you go

WHAT: The 166th Lake County Fair

WHEN: Aug. 2 (preview day) to Aug. 12

HOURS: Gates open at 5 p.m. today only. All other days gates open at 9 a.m. and fair runs through 9 p.m. Buildings open at 10 a.m. and rides begin at noon.

WHERE: Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 South Court St., Crown Point.

HOW MUCH: Free admission and parking before 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday/ Regular Admission: Adults pay $5, Children (9-12) pay $2 and free for children 8 and younger. Parking at fairgrounds is $5.

RIDE WRISTBANDS: $12 (noon-5 p.m.), $15 (5 p.m. to close) & $25 (All Day- noon-Close)

MORE: 219-663-3617 or lake-county-fair.com