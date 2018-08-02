It's that time again for the Lake County Fair where as they announce across the grounds over the loudspeakers -- "Everyone is welcome!"
The Lake County Fair in Crown Point opens with a preview night on Aug. 2 and runs through Aug. 12. The preview night offers discounted $2 gate admission, discounted rides from 5 to 10 p.m. (wristbands $10), and for the first time during a preview, a grandstand event.
For the rest of the fair's run, there are $12 Afternoon Wristbands (noon to 5 p.m.) $15 Evening Wristbands (5 p.m. to close) and $25 All Day Wristbands. Jump on the fair's website today for the opportunity to purchase $5 discounted ride wristbands for any and all days of the fair. That option is online only --- lake-county-fair.com -- and ends today at 5 p.m. when Preview Night begins.
Tonight the engines will rev and the dust will fly at 6 p.m. as Martin Xtreme Racing Supercross kicks off the first of 11 eventful days in the grandstand arena for the price of $8. Those attending the grandstand events will discover a pleasant surprise. "We have built a brand new bathroom building right by the grandstand," said Lake County Fair Board Secretary Arlene Marcinek. "One of the biggest challenges of this year's fair was making sure all the work on the new bathroom would be completed by opening night. It has been!"
For some it's all about the carnival rides, for others it's the midway games, and for many, it is still all about winning "Blue Ribbons" -- from showing horses to growing the biggest pumpkins and making the tastiest homemade preserves, having the best canning skills or showing off one's knack for quilt-making. Many people still attend the fair for this kind of old-fashioned rural charm. These things were the focus of this annual summer event when it first began back in 1852.
That's when the Lake County Agricultural Society presented its first Lake County Fair to promote agriculture in Lake County on the 88 acres of rolling, wooded land just south of the Crown Point Square.
This is the 166th Lake County Fair to welcome Region dwellers to the grounds, where they can savor corn dogs, fresh-made fudge, elephant ears and funnel cakes, cotton candy, salt water taffy, and a plethora of deep fried food options ranging from pickles to Oreo cookies. On Aug. 3 only, food vendors will have special $2 tastings available throughout the day for those wanting to thrill their taste buds by sampling the many unique offerings available.
The 2018 Lake County Fair seems to mark a return to more traditional things as they have added, for the first time, the free Harvest Tyme Farm Kids Activities in Pavilion One which happens daily from 1 to 8 p.m. "It's a wonderful new area for kids to do farm (themed) activities," said Marcinek.
Along with that, there are still plenty of other old-fashioned activities like frog jumping, bean spitting, goat milking, and food eating contests. There are plenty of interactive animal and agricultural demonstrations from flower shows to the birthing of baby pigs and petting zoos.
Those curious about traditional farm animals have plenty of areas where they can learn, as do those wanting to learn about the less domestic critters. For the latter group, there is the "Silly Safari Animal Show" running four times daily, and the popular Jungle Island Petting Zoo & Bird Encounter open from 1 p.m. to close daily.
The various horse arena events also draw big crowds each year and are all included in the gate admission. “We have people not only from Indiana, but that come from Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois for the horse events, especially the draft horses,” said Marcinek. "There are events every day in the Horse Arena." Among this summer's Arena roster is The All-Breed Classic Horse & Pony Show (Aug. 3-5), The Ray of Hope Riders (ladies side saddle drill team 6 p.m. - Aug. 4 & 5), The 4-H Youth Fun Horse & Pony Show (Aug. 6 & 7), the Draft Horse & Pony/Haflinger Show (Aug. 8), The Draft Horse & Mule Halter Show (Aug. 9), The Western Horse Show & Western Youth Horse Show (Aug. 10), and Western Horse Halter Classes and Western Horse Barrel Racing Show (Aug. 11).
People are drawn to the Lake County Fair for both the real horses and the gas-fueled horsepower found at the Grandstand Arena according to Marcinek. A lot of noise will be emanating from the grandstand most evenings with assorted motorsports events like the aforementioned Martin Xtreme Racing Supercross (Aug. 2 & 3), Under The Lights Tractor Pull (Aug. 4),The All-Star Monster Truck Show (Aug. 5 & 6), The West Creek Mud Drags (Aug. 9 & 10) and the International Demolition Derby (Aug. 11 & 12).
Brand new in the grandstand this year, on Aug. 7 & 8, guests will find "Light Up The Night with a Balloon Glow," which offers free balloon photo ops from 4 to 7 p.m. Then as the balloon becomes illuminated from 6 to 10 p.m., tethered balloon rides are offered ($15 for ages 13 & older / $12 for those ages 12 and younger).
Even the music has gone back to more traditional fare. Gone this year are the many rock and blues bands once featured nightly in the Showcase tent, but the bluegrass, country and gospel groups are still presented nightly on the Heritage Stage sponsored by The Times.
Those live music shows run about an hour and start at 6 p.m. nightly with Blue Holler Band (bluegrass - Aug. 3), Rusty Nail Crossing (bluegrass/gospel - Aug. 4), John Kuiper & Friends (gospel/country - Aug. 5 & 10), The Hazzard County Band (country - Aug. 6), High Country String Band (Americana/bluegrass - Aug. 7), Pete Nye & The Chicago Bluegrass Band (Aug. 9), Paul Horgash & Ian Tully (folk music - Aug. 9) and Flintlock (Americana/Roots Music - Aug. 11).
Two other events of note are the Aug. 4 Classic Car Show (1-5 p.m.) and the Valparaiso Harley-Davidson Bike Display & Show on Aug. 11 (noon-8 p.m.).
The fair need not be tough on the wallet, stressed Marcinek. “We still have the ‘free before three’ admission and parking for everyone Monday through Thursday,” she said. There’s also “Senior Day” (free admission for those 62 and older) on Monday, Aug. 6; “Pepsi Family Value Day” is on Tuesday, Aug. 7; and by redeeming 150 Pepsi or Crush soda cans between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., you can get a free noon to 5 p.m. ride wrist band. Other than the Grandstand events, all demonstrations and activities are free with paid gate admission.
"This year we have what we're calling 'Frugal Friday,' where our guests can try out more food options economically, because on this day (only) our vendors will be offering $2 sample tastings of their various items," said Marcinek.
The popular "Public Transit Day" happens on Aug. 9 and offers those without vehicles or access to rides a chance to attend the fair for greatly discounted rates from most points in Northwest Indiana. "The North Township Transit Dial-A-Ride, the Gary Public Transit and the East Chicago Transit make getting to the fair easy and safe with buses to take people to and from the fairgrounds,” said Marcinek.
The full fair schedule and details on all special days and special events can be found online at lake-shore-fair.com and it can even be downloaded as a convenient "take it with you" PDF print out.
