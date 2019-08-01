Take a look at photos from opening days of yesteryear at Lake County Fair. Here's the info you need to know if you go:

Lake County Fair runs Aug. 2 to 11 at Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point. Hours are 9 a.m. (gates) to 10 p.m. Buildings close at 10 p.m. except on the last day of the fair when all buildings close at 8 p.m. Admission is free before 3 p.m. After 3 p.m., admission is $5 for adults; $2 for children 9 to 12 and free for children under 8. Parking on fair grounds is $5. Free parking is available at Crown Point High School and a shuttle is available there. For a full schedule and other info, visit lake-county-fair.com.