There's nothing like the camaraderie, fun times and even educational opportunities found at a county fair.
One of the major fairs in the Region opens Aug. 2 and will feature a mixed bag of activities, food, entertainment and rides.
The Lake County Fair runs Aug. 2 to 11 at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point. The event features a preview night today (Aug. 1).
During today's Preview Night, attendees can see the Martin Xtreme Supercross and Quads free exhibition show at 6 p.m. The show will also take place Aug. 2 and 3 with grandstand admission charged. The midway ride area and food concessions will be open beginning at 5 p.m. on preview night. No buildings, however, will be open during the preview.
Throughout the fair, which takes the motto "Where Everyone Is Welcome," attendees will find all sorts of attractions, shows and grub to interest them.
The large ride midway features everything from twirling, spinning and daredevil rides to more tame renditions.
If rides aren't your thing, you may opt to check out a variety of 4-H activities, various contests, floral displays and more. Among attractions are the Show-Me Safari Petting Zoo; Silly Safaris Live Animal Shows, All Breed Classic Horse and Pony Show, Swine Shows, Car Shows, 4-H Live Animal Auction, Needle Felting Demonstration and other attractions. There will be much excitement in the air when All Star Monster Trucks take the grandstand for shows at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 and 5.
The first Lake County Fair presented by the Lake County Agricultural Society was initially held to promote agriculture in the Region. So, visitors can still expect to see a wide variety of agricultural displays, attractions and contests during the event.
Food options at the fest include everything from crazy deep fried concoctions to the traditional lemon shake-Ups, foot-long hot dogs, cotton candy, elephant ears, funnel cakes, onion blossoms, taffy apples, ribs, corn-on-the-cob and pounds of other grub. Various foods will also be in the spotlight during different events such as Pie Day, Aug. 3 and an apple-peeling contest on Aug. 5.
Other interesting activities include the Pigeons and Rabbits Exhibit, Dairy Show, Children's Story Time, Bean Spitting Contest, Giant Squash Weigh In and much more.
On the musical roster will be an eclectic array of performances including shows by Rusty Nail Crossing, Blue Holler Band, High Country String Band, John Kuiper and Friends, Mr. Funnyman, Hazzard County String Band, Pete Nye and the Chicago Bluegrass Band, Hoosier Hobnobbers, Paul Horgash and Ian Tully Celtic Music Show.
Fair fans can find the full schedule of fun and activities at Lake-County-Fair.com.