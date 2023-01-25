Lake County Historical Society reevaluates collection as it eyes revamped exhibits

The Lake County Historical Society is now reevaluating its collection as part of the next phase in its Fresh New Start program as it looks to revamp its exhibits.

Last year, the historical society labeled the artifacts in its collection in the museum on the second floor of the Old Lake County Courthouse in downtown Crown Point. The volunteer-driven group determined the provenance of the items on display, noting their connection to local history.

In the next phase, it will decide which artifacts to display in new exhibits, which to return to donors and which to find new homes.

“The ultimate goal of every good museum is to provide an experience that makes history come alive for its guests,” said Scott Hudnall, President of the Lake County Historical Society. “We need to make that happen with our museum, and do the right thing for any artifacts that do not fit our mission or would be better served at other museums.”

The Indiana Museum Property Law governs how they can be transferred to other institutions, such as other local history museums in Northwest Indiana. Hudnall, an assistant librarian at Indiana University Northwest, said libraries make the most of a limited space by subjecting collections to rigorous scrutiny to make sure they meet community needs.

The Lake County Historical Society, which will mark its 150th anniversary in 2025, has rejected few items over the years. It also has been storing items that are not artifacts, such as a large sleigh formerly used for Santa visits on the courthouse’s first floor.

“It’s amazing how many important local artifacts we’ve found this year randomly mixed in with other items,” said Vicky Klein, Secretary for the Lake County Historical Society and new volunteer. “We found Timothy H. Ball’s rocker between displays for glasses, gloves and shoes, out in the open where anyone could sit in it. His importance as our county’s first historian makes this rocker an essential piece in our collection that needs to be better protected and preserved.”

The museum hopes to better curate exhibits to become a more exciting place to visit, especially for youth. It uncovered artifacts it wasn't to more prominently display such as a Harry J. Baker jeweler sign it wants to include in a future marriage mill exhibit.

Anyone who's interested in volunteering should call 219-662-3975.

For more information, visit lchsmuseum.org.