Lake County Public Library to host Creative Arts Summit

Anyone interested in shopping local for art will get their chance this weekend.
People can peruse and purchase the work of painters, artists, musicians, poets and writers at the Lake County Public Library's Creative Art Summit Saturday.
The first-ever Creative Arts Summit will take place 12-4 p.m. Saturday at the main branch of the Lake County Public Library at 1919 81st Ave. in Merrillville.
It's a marketplace where attendees can buy paintings, drawings, books, children's books, maps, music, cards and other creative items from a range of local creators from across Northwest Indiana.
"The Creative Arts Summit is an expo designed for local creators to network with others in their field, showcase their own work, and sell to the public," the Lake County Public Library said in an announcement. "The summit is free and open to the public. Join us to enjoy creative art of all types — from still lifes to sculpture, prose to poetry, and more."
People are also reading…
Participating artists and authors will include Jotham Austin, Margaret Hendricksen, Vickie Benak, Janel Hunt, Cammi Creative, Lani Januchowski, Barb Houk, Marcia Konopasek, Chelsea Hill, Amy Brailey, Jessi Banis, Thai Williams and Indigofizz Art.
The event at the library on U.S. 30 in Merrillville is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit lcplin.org.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Olive Garden, Tacos and Burritos, El Jimador, Dunkin, Midwest Express Clinic, Batteries Plus Bulbs opening
Opening soon
'A long time coming'
Slightly delayed
Open
Coming soon
Open
Former Golden Crown site
Also a downtown location
Relocated
Open
Open
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Smoketown Blues Barbecue, Parlor Doughnuts, Morkes Chocolate Shop, Summergold, University of Chicago Medicine, Physiopoint coming
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Smoketown Blues Barbecue, Parlor Doughnuts, Morkes Chocolate Shop, Summergold, University of Chicago Medicine, Phys…