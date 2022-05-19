Lake County Public Library to host Creative Arts Summit

Anyone interested in shopping local for art will get their chance this weekend.

People can peruse and purchase the work of painters, artists, musicians, poets and writers at the Lake County Public Library's Creative Art Summit Saturday.

The first-ever Creative Arts Summit will take place 12-4 p.m. Saturday at the main branch of the Lake County Public Library at 1919 81st Ave. in Merrillville.

It's a marketplace where attendees can buy paintings, drawings, books, children's books, maps, music, cards and other creative items from a range of local creators from across Northwest Indiana.

"The Creative Arts Summit is an expo designed for local creators to network with others in their field, showcase their own work, and sell to the public," the Lake County Public Library said in an announcement. "The summit is free and open to the public. Join us to enjoy creative art of all types — from still lifes to sculpture, prose to poetry, and more."

Participating artists and authors will include Jotham Austin, Margaret Hendricksen, Vickie Benak, Janel Hunt, Cammi Creative, Lani Januchowski, Barb Houk, Marcia Konopasek, Chelsea Hill, Amy Brailey, Jessi Banis, Thai Williams and Indigofizz Art.

The event at the library on U.S. 30 in Merrillville is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit lcplin.org.

