Lake County Public Library to host Creative Arts Summit

  Updated
Lake County Public Library, Main Branch in Merrillville

The main branch of the Lake County Public Library system at 1919 81st Ave in Merrillville will host an art event Saturday.

Northwest Indiana has many fine libraries, including in Hammond, Gary, Crown Point, Valparaiso and Michigan City, which was designed by the acclaimed architect Helmut Jahn.

The Lake County Public Library system stands out as a well-stocked respite of knowledge, literature and culture. 

As a kid I used to trek to the branches in Highland, Griffith and Munster on weekends while reading a book while walking, often spending the whole day there. As an adult, I've come to visit and appreciate more branches, including in Schererville, St. John and the architectural gem on Lake George in downtown Hobart. Whether you love literary classics, genre titles or graphic novels, Lake County libraries have got you covered. They have impressive and ever-expanding collections that will keep you up with contemporary literature.

The pinnacle of the Lake County Public Library System is the main branch on U.S. 30 in Merrillville, which boasts the widest selection, a gallery of South Shore Line posters, and a local Indiana Room, which includes the work of local writers. You can find "Indiana at 200," which I contributed an essay to, or my mother Judith Pete's doctoral thesis for Creighton University, which I edited.

 Joseph S. Pete

Anyone interested in shopping local for art will get their chance this weekend.

People can peruse and purchase the work of painters, artists, musicians, poets and writers at the Lake County Public Library's Creative Art Summit Saturday.

The first-ever Creative Arts Summit will take place 12-4 p.m. Saturday at the main branch of the Lake County Public Library at 1919 81st Ave. in Merrillville.

It's a marketplace where attendees can buy paintings, drawings, books, children's books, maps, music, cards and other creative items from a range of local creators from across Northwest Indiana.

"The Creative Arts Summit is an expo designed for local creators to network with others in their field, showcase their own work, and sell to the public," the Lake County Public Library said in an announcement. "The summit is free and open to the public. Join us to enjoy creative art of all types — from still lifes to sculpture, prose to poetry, and more."

Participating artists and authors will include Jotham Austin, Margaret Hendricksen, Vickie Benak, Janel Hunt, Cammi Creative, Lani Januchowski, Barb Houk, Marcia Konopasek, Chelsea Hill, Amy Brailey, Jessi Banis, Thai Williams and Indigofizz Art.

The event at the library on U.S. 30 in Merrillville is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit lcplin.org.

