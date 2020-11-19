Lakeshore PBS launches new 'In Studio' music program

Merrillville-based Lakeshore PBS this month launched the new show "In Studio" that shines a light on the creative process of both local and national musicians.

For the show, Lakeshore Public Media films stripped-down musical performances at its Lakeshore studio in Merrillville and gives the artists the chance to discuss their approach to songwriting in an intimate setting.

“Music programming has long been a staple for Lakeshore PBS,” said James A. Muhammad, president and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “During the pandemic, we felt it was more important than ever to share these acts with our Chicago and Northwest Indiana audience so they can still discover and appreciate these unique voices.”

The debut episode aired earlier this month and featured Jeff Massey the lead singer and guitarist for The Steepwater Band, which has been touring for 20 years. Episodes also showcase Chicago-based Campdogzz and the moody indie rock band Cxpital, which formed after a chance encounter at Purdue University Northwest.

Airing at 7:30 p.m., "In Studio" will be part of a music night on Wednesdays on Lakeshore PBS.