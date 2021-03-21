Lakeshore PBS launching new episodes of 'In Studio' and 'Eye on the Arts'

Lakeshore PBS is scheduling new episodes later this month of locally made shows: the recently launched "In Studio" and the long-running "Eye On The Arts."
The Merrillville-based PBS station will debut a new season of "Eye on the Arts" at 7 p.m. March 24.
The half-hour program has run for five seasons. It showcases local artists, arts groups and arts events throughout the Region.
Tony Santucci has produced the show about how art and culture impact Northwest Indiana, with segments produced by Justin Hill, Rutch Johnson, Alex Hernandez and Kevin Lunn.
“While venues and organizations may be struggling, the arts are alive and as vibrant as ever,” Santucci said. “Artists are often accustomed to dealing with limitations and using those limitations as an opportunity to challenge themselves, and I think that spirit of resourcefulness is apparent in this season of 'Eye On The Arts.'”
Season six features a jewelry maker, a blacksmith, a stained glass artist and a traditional Indian veena musician, as well as the Prairie Art Council that has been showcasing student artists from Newton and Jasper County for decades.
The show was nominated from a 2020 Emmy in the Chicago/Midwest chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, one of the largest and most long-running chapters in the country.
“We were thrilled that our work — showcasing some of the great stories to come out of Northwest Indiana and Chicago—- has been nominated for this prestigious award,” said James A. Muhammad, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “We are so incredibly proud of our team here at Lakeshore and their ability to tell great local stories every day.”
Lakeshore PBS also will debut new episodes of "In Studio" at 8 p.m. March 24.
The half-hour show features local musicians talking about the craft of songwriting in an intimate setting. The new episodes will feature singer/songwriter Robert Rolfe Feddersen, a Region music scene staple who helmed the mid-90’s Chicago band Loudmouth; blues guitarist Toronzo Cannon and Crown Point native James Gedda, a country singer who's been compared to Johnny Cash.
“These two local series embodies our effort to show the full spectrum of the region's cultural activities to a wide audience — many who often feel that the arts are inaccessible,” Muhammad said. “Educating people and bringing local stories to a wider audience (are) core to the mission of Lakeshore Public Media.”
Lakeshore PBS broadcasts over the airwaves on Channel 56. on Comcast on 17 or 21 (HD Channel 239), on Dish Network HD Channel 6320, AT&T U-verse HD Channel 1056 and DirecTV on 56, MediaCom on Channel 16 and online at lakeshorepbs.org.
For more information, visit lakeshorepbs.org.