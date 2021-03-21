Lakeshore PBS launching new episodes of 'In Studio' and 'Eye on the Arts'

Lakeshore PBS is scheduling new episodes later this month of locally made shows: the recently launched "In Studio" and the long-running "Eye On The Arts."

The Merrillville-based PBS station will debut a new season of "Eye on the Arts" at 7 p.m. March 24.

The half-hour program has run for five seasons. It showcases local artists, arts groups and arts events throughout the Region.

Tony Santucci has produced the show about how art and culture impact Northwest Indiana, with segments produced by Justin Hill, Rutch Johnson, Alex Hernandez and Kevin Lunn.

“While venues and organizations may be struggling, the arts are alive and as vibrant as ever,” Santucci said. “Artists are often accustomed to dealing with limitations and using those limitations as an opportunity to challenge themselves, and I think that spirit of resourcefulness is apparent in this season of 'Eye On The Arts.'”

Season six features a jewelry maker, a blacksmith, a stained glass artist and a traditional Indian veena musician, as well as the Prairie Art Council that has been showcasing student artists from Newton and Jasper County for decades.