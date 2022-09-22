Lakeshore PBS to celebrate Be My Neighbor Day Saturday

Lakeshore PBS will celebrate Be My Neighbor Day in honor of Mister Rogers Saturday.

It will celebrate the legacy of Fred Rogers and his long-running "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" PBS show from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Harvest Thyme in Lowell.

Visitors can enjoy pick-your-own pumpkins, amusement rides, a giant corn maze and more at the farm. Lakeshore PBS will have an information table, giveaways, family-friendly activities and Daniel Tiger from the PBS Kids series “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood."

It's a tribute to Mister Rogers' tieless wisdom and "efforts in promoting children’s social, emotional, and behavioral health while supporting parents, caregivers, teachers, and other professionals in their work with children."

“There’s a lot of excitement heading into Be My Neighbor Day,” Membership Manager Riley Eagan said. “I’ve heard from many of our members about the positive impacts PBS Kids has had on families. The opportunity to witness this firsthand is not lost on us. We are excited and honored to continue spreading those positive lessons.”

Merrillville-based Lakeshore PBS will help children create emergency preparedness kits, furnishing them with First Aid pouches, hand sanitizer, flashlights, checklists and drawstring bags with a reflective stripe. Northwest Indiana's PBS affiliate also will provide kids with materials to make cards thanking first responders as part of a "Meet the Helpers" initiative inspired by Mister Rogers' advice to look for helpers during emergencies.

The Lowell Fire Department, Tri-Creek Ambulance Service, Lake Dalecarlia Volunteer Fire Department and MAAC Foundation also will be on hand to teach the public about emergency preparedness.

For more information, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org or harvesttymefun.com.