Lakeside fun: Festival of the Lakes brings on the music, food and activities

It's only a matter of days until the popular Festival of the Lakes descends on Hammond.

The City of Hammond and Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr. will present the 18th annual Festival of the Lakes July 13 to 17 at Wolf Lake Memorial Park.

Big-name musical entertainment, food vendors, a carnival and various special activities will be highlights at the event.

Region music fans annually look forward to the live entertainment on the agenda at Hammond's big event. This year the musical names are varied and include genres from country and rock to Latin sounds.

Opening day July 13 features the sounds of Darius Rucker on the headlining stage. Jackson Dean opens for Rucker. Showtime is 7 p.m. for all the fest concerts.

On July 14, Counting Crows take the stage while on July 15, fest fans can rock with Lynyrd Skynyrd. Rick Ross with The Lox will play July 16 while Los Originales De San Juan with Codigo FN performs July 17.

A fireworks show over the lake will be held at 10:30 p.m. on July 15 and 16.

In addition to enjoying a varied menu of festival food and cuisine from area eateries, guests can enjoy a variety of favorite activities associated with the Hammond event.

One of the popular events held annually is the Polka Party. This year the Polka Party will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. July 17 at The Hammond Marina. The EZ-Tones will provide live music.

The older generation will want to take part in Senior Day on Wednesday, July 13 at Calumet College of St. Joseph in Whiting. Festivities run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be dancing and a free lunch catered by Steve's Lounge. The event is open to those 55 and older.

Morning Praise on The Lake will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at The Pavilion at Wolf Lake. Breakfast and a praise service will be featured with the Northgate Church Choir, Anthem Collective and The Jenipher Jones Experiment taking part. Minister Dorothy Cardwell of Anthem Church will be the emcee.

Special Person's Day runs from 10 a.m. to noon July 16 at Wolf Lake Memorial Park. A free lunch, goodie bags and free carnival rides will be featured. Call 219-853-6378.

Among other activities are Kids Day at The Aquatic Center, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 16; and Hot Rod and Custom Bike Show from noon to 3 p.m. July 17.

Festgoers who are fans of carnival rides can purchase a ride Mega Pass in advance or on-site at the festival. Cost for the Mega Pass, which allows for unlimited rides during the entire fest, is $70 if purchased at the fest and $60 if purchased in advance.

For more information and the festival and its entertainment and activities schedule, visit festivalofthelakes.com. Admission to the festival is free but attendees must pay to park. Parking fee is $30 per vehicle. Parking passes may also be purchased. Visit the website for more information.