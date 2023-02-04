"The Lalas tour the globe performing at casinos, theaters, and event centers. On stage features the most in demand female professional dancers in Los Angeles," owner and choreographer Erin Lamont said. "You’ve seen them on such shows as Dancing With The Stars, Masked Dancer, touring the globe with artists such as Ricky Martin, Adele, and Carrie Underwood to name a few. The Lalas will be performing a hilarious, sexy, classic rock-themed show perfect for date night."

