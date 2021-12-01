LaPorte celebrates holiday variety with ‘Miracle’

Susie Richter, director of LaPorte Little Theatre Club’s “Miracle on Third and A Street,” sees a variety of reasons for bringing a holiday variety show to the stage rather than a traditional holiday show.

“You use a lot more people than you would on a regular show with a plot,” she said. “You use your actors’ talents to the best that you can, and it’s fun to come up with new ideas and sketches and skits. It’s just a fun thing to do."

"Miracle on Third and A Street" opens Friday and runs through Dec. 12. Richter and LaPorte Little Theatre Club first staged a holiday themed variety show a little more than a decade ago.

This year’s “Miracle,” Richter said, will be a two-part production: the first will feature a handful of sketches and poetry, both originally penned as well as an interpretation of an early '60s Red Skeleton skit along with music and poetry. The second half will be a concert setting, with holiday songs performed by a group of vocalists.

“The first act is fun stuff,” Richter said. “The second is a little bit serious with tuxedos and evening gowns and sacred music.”