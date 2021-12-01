LaPorte celebrates holiday variety with ‘Miracle’

Susie Richter, director of LaPorte Little Theatre Club’s “Miracle on Third and A Street,” sees a variety of reasons for bringing a holiday variety show to the stage rather than a traditional holiday show.
“You use a lot more people than you would on a regular show with a plot,” she said. “You use your actors’ talents to the best that you can, and it’s fun to come up with new ideas and sketches and skits. It’s just a fun thing to do."
"Miracle on Third and A Street" opens Friday and runs through Dec. 12. Richter and LaPorte Little Theatre Club first staged a holiday themed variety show a little more than a decade ago.
This year’s “Miracle,” Richter said, will be a two-part production: the first will feature a handful of sketches and poetry, both originally penned as well as an interpretation of an early '60s Red Skeleton skit along with music and poetry. The second half will be a concert setting, with holiday songs performed by a group of vocalists.
“The first act is fun stuff,” Richter said. “The second is a little bit serious with tuxedos and evening gowns and sacred music.”
For “Miracle,” Richter assembled a cast of more than two dozen actors and singers young and old. In putting together the sketches and songs that make up her production, Richter collaborated and took input from her cast.
“What’s nice about doing a variety show is (the cast) brings to you what they want to do,” she said.
LaPorte Little Theatre’s family-geared “Miracle” is scheduled to run 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4 and 10 and 2 p.m. Dec. 5 and 11-12.
“I hope that we can add a little to (theatergoers') holiday experience this year,” Richter said. “People have been cooped up for so long, so come out, come to the theater and have a good time.”
FYI: “Miracle on Third and A Street” runs at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4 and 10, 2 p.m. Dec. 5, 11 and 12 at LaPorte Little Theatre Club, 218 ‘A’ St., LaPorte. Tickets are $17 for adults, $16 for seniors, $13 for students. Call 219-362-5113 or visit LAPORTELITTLETHEATRECLUB.COM